Come play with Bandon Playhouse in our first post-pandemic production! Performers and crew are wanted for the Bandon Playhouse production “By-the-Sea Variety,” featuring “Folly of the Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter.” Auditions are Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 27 and 28, starting at 6 p.m. at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW in Bandon. Parts are available for crew and performers – actors, singers and dancers age 12 and older. Performance dates are set for November. 

“Folly of the Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter” is a classically comedic melodrama written by Corrie Gant. Lark Sparky, the lighthouse keeper’s daughter, dreams of a life of adventure. Will she embrace the affection of local dairyman Clark Barker, or fall for the suave but shady investor, Lester Holstein? The melodramatic cast also includes Minnie Myrtle Morrison, a keen eyed poetess and owner of the Dusty Crab Saloon; crafty real estate broker Rosa DeRhodes; and Otis Sparky, the kindly and often tipsy lighthouse keeper.

