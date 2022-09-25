Come play with Bandon Playhouse in our first post-pandemic production! Performers and crew are wanted for the Bandon Playhouse production “By-the-Sea Variety,” featuring “Folly of the Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter.” Auditions are Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 27 and 28, starting at 6 p.m. at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW in Bandon. Parts are available for crew and performers – actors, singers and dancers age 12 and older. Performance dates are set for November.
“Folly of the Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter” is a classically comedic melodrama written by Corrie Gant. Lark Sparky, the lighthouse keeper’s daughter, dreams of a life of adventure. Will she embrace the affection of local dairyman Clark Barker, or fall for the suave but shady investor, Lester Holstein? The melodramatic cast also includes Minnie Myrtle Morrison, a keen eyed poetess and owner of the Dusty Crab Saloon; crafty real estate broker Rosa DeRhodes; and Otis Sparky, the kindly and often tipsy lighthouse keeper.
“By-the-Sea Variety” will feature coastal-themed variety acts, such as music and dance or other theatrical content, between play scenes. Parts are available for soloists or small groups as well as full ensemble pieces. The production team has a list of options for coast, ocean and river-themed tunes. And performers are invited to suggest thematic content.
Auditions are set for two evenings. Variety ensemble auditions will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, with music direction and accompaniment provided for the group. Callbacks for soloists and small groups will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Actors interested in auditioning for the melodrama are invited at 7 p.m. on Tuesday or Wednesday. Those interested in joining the production crew, assisting back stage or front of house, are welcome either evening.
“By-the-Sea Variety” performance dates are Nov. 18, 19 and 20. The show is directed by Corrie Gant and Geneva Miller and produced by Amy Moss Strong. Those with questions or who cannot make the audition dates but would like to be involved are welcome to send an email to TheBandonPlayhouse@gmail.com or call Amy Moss Strong at 541-290-9989 and leave a message.
Since 1976, the Bandon Playhouse has provided the best in community theater, from classic musicals to premiere works by new playwrights. Bandon Playhouse volunteers are proud to keep the performing arts alive and accessible on the Southern Oregon Coast. Membership is just $5 per year, or $15 for families. Learn more at BandonPlayhouse.org, or visit us at Facebook.com/bandonplay.
