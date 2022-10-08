Two recent dog attacks spurred a Bandon City Council discussion with many members of the audience participating at the Oct. 3 city meeting.
“There have been two recent incidents where larger dogs running loose have attacked and seriously injured or killed small dogs. In some cases – or actually both of the latest cases – the owners have been bitten trying to protect their pets,” said Bandon Mayor Mary Schamehorn.
While the City of Bandon has several provisions that address nuisance dogs and dog attacks, the latest attack spurred an outcry because the dog owner and neighbors who witnessed the event reportedly called 911 but no response came until the following day.
“What happened that night – and the neighbors who saw it or were part of it are here – they called 911 expecting it was the Bandon Police that would be dispatched. The whole neighborhood was in turmoil over what had happened. The little dog was critically injured and died the next day,” Mayor Schamehorn said.
“They thought the Bandon police would come or that someone would come to help them but no one came,” she said.
The mayor said when she heard the news she was upset and called the Bandon Police Department but they knew nothing about it.
“The dispatch had called Coos County animal control – which is apparently the procedure that we have set up and that has got to change,” the mayor said.
County animal control showed up the next day to speak with the pet owner who was attacked - but Bandon city officials were afraid that wasn’t enough.
“Somebody needed to be there on the spot and assess what was happening because it was very traumatic to the neighborhood. This happened over on Franklin (Street). The police felt bad when I called them because the people in the neighborhood didn’t know why they didn’t come. But the police had not been contacted,” Schamehorn said.
The pet owner who lost her dog wrote a letter that was read during the city council meeting.
“Dangerous dogs are an ongoing threat to the peaceful enjoyment of our homes. Attacks aside – just knowing they are here in Bandon is threatening to their neighborhoods and is enough to make people uneasy, guarded and watchful. I believe that any unprovoked attack on an animal should be met with immediate seizure and disposal of the attacking dog – no second chances to do it again because it is clear they will.”
“The owners are unreliable to count on to keep their dangerous dogs contained one hundred percent of the time… the dog will eventually get loose on the public,” the letter went on.
The same dog had reportedly attacked the woman prior to the latest incident but she had not wanted to call the police on her neighbors. When the she talked to an animal control representative after the latest incident, they told her that there is a two-strike rule before they can take action against the dog.
Late in August, another Bandon resident had reportedly been walking her dog on Ohio Avenue when a pitbull came out of the bushes and went after her dog. After taking her dog to safety the resident went back out to try to figure out who the owner of the dog was and was reportedly attacked by the same pitbull and another pitbull who bit her in the thigh and she had to go to urgent care for her wound.
“I still don’t think she knows who the owners are,” the mayor said. “At least in the case on Franklin (Street) they know who owns the dog and they have been cited… but it doesn’t bring back this dog.”
Residents of Bandon were urged not to be “the nice neighbor” during the meeting because if issues such as this are happening it’s important to report it for authorities to be able to track the dangerous dogs. Audience members reiterated this sentiment – saying they knew of other residents who had been bitten by aggressive dogs.
Additionally, city officials urged residents to purchase a product called HALT that is a high powered pepper spray that post office professionals use to deter aggressive dogs.
Bandon Police reportedly also agreed to be notified in the event of a future dog attack, so the same scenario that happened recently hopefully won’t happen again.
