A Bandon man was killed when a driver failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into his vehicle Tuesday night.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Michael Rodgers died in the accident. The other driver, 21-year-old Evan Melton of Myrtle Point was cited for failing to obey a trffic control device.
The sheriff’s department reported 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call at 6:30 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Seven Devils Road and Whiskey Run Lane in Bandon.
Bandon Fire Department, Bandon Police Department, Coos County Sheriff’s Office and Bay Cities Ambulance all responded.
An investigation revealed a 2012 Volkswagen, driven by Melton failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. The vehicle struck a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Rogers. Rogers’ vehicle sustained extensive damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle. Bandon Fire Department had to use jaws of life to extricate Rogers from the vehicle. Rogers was transported to Bay Area Hospital by Bay Cities Ambulance.
Melton and his passenger did not sustain any injuries in the crash. Melton was issued citation for Failing to Obey Traffic Control Device. Both vehicles were removed from the scene by Mast Brother’s Towing.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Bay Area Hospital that Rogers passed away from his injuries. Next of kin has been notified.
