On July 21, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to 57580 Seven Devils Road in Bandon in response to a report of an assault. The assault was reported by a minor child.
Upon arrival, it was determined that 35-year-old Ray Brown had assaulted his wife Jessica Brown, then menaced the juvenile reporting party by threatening to hit her and taking steps to do so.
Ray Brown was arrested for assault IV domestic felony and menacing domestic and transported to the Coos County Jail. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bandon Police Department.
