Bandon’s state champion girls track team also was champions in the classroom, taking the top spot for Class 2A in the OSAA Academic All-State Program.
The Tigers, who won their first team title in the sport, had the highest GPA among programs in the division as well, at 3.93.
Bandon’s boys golf team, which placed fourth at the state tournament, was fifth in the classroom for Class 3A/2A/1A with a 3.66 group GPA. The Tigers were seventh in Class 2A for boys track and field (3.36). Bandon also ranked in the top 10 for girls golf, eighth among Class 4A/3A/2A/1A programs at 3.79.
North Bend’s state champion band team tied for fourth in Class 4A with a 3.55 group GPA.
North Bend’s speech team had the best GPA in Class 4A at 3.79, but since all speech teams are grouped as one classification, ranked 11th overall, missing the top 10.
Marshfield and North Bend both ranked in the top 10 for Class 4A/3A/2A/1A in boys tennis, with the Pirates sixth at 3.67 and North Bend 10th at 3.54.
Coquille’s state champion girls track team ranked 10th for Class 3A in the classroom (3.74).
Siuslaw’s state champion boys team ranked fifth in the classroom for Class 3A (3.55). Siuslaw also was fifth for Class 3A in band (3.50) and seventh in baseball (3.34).
Marshfield and North Bend had programs across the board achieve grade point averages of at least 3.0. South Coast programs reaching at least that level are listed below:
• Bandon: Softball with Pacific (3.10), Baseball with Pacific (3.19).
• Coquille: Boys Track and Field (3.05), Softball (3.31), Baseball (3.08).
• Marshfield: Speech (3.36), Band (3.07), Girls Golf (3.33), Boys Golf (3.12), Girls Tennis (3.75), Girls Track and Field (3.26), Boys Track and Field (3.03), Softball (3.40), Baseball (3.20).
• North Bend: Girls Golf (3.61), Boys Golf (3.14), Girls Tennis (3.62), Girls Track and Field (3.58), Boys Track and Field (3.21), Softball (3.36), Baseball (3.29).
• Siuslaw: Girls Golf (3.54), Boys Golf (3.27), Girls Track and Field (3.43), Softball (3.29).
Bandon’s boys basketball team finished third for Class 2A in the classroom, the highest placing for any winter program in the area, with a 3.64 GPA.
North Bend was sixth in boys basketball for Class 4A (3.58) and ninth in swimming for Class 4A/3A/2A/1A (3.73)
Coquille’s boys basketball team ranked fifth for Class 3A (3.67)
Siuslaw’s wrestling team ranked fourth for Class 3A (3.44).
South Coast programs with at least 3.0 GPAs:
• Bandon: Girls Basketball (3.56).
• Brookings-Harbor: Boys Basketball (3.09), Girls Basketball (3.33)
• Coquille: Girls Basketball (3.70)
• Marshfield: Boys Basketball (3.42), Girls Basketball (3.42), Boys Swimming (3.23), Girls Swimming (3.49), Dance (3.57), Cheerleading (3.01).
• North Bend: Girls Basketball (3.38), Boys Swimming (3.37), Cheerleading (3.04).
• Siuslaw: Boys Basketball (3.18), Girls Basketball (3.70), Cheerleading (3.33).
