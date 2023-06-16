Bandon celebrates its team title

The Bandon girls track team celebrates after winning the Class 2A state track and field championship. The team also ranked first in the state in the classroom.

 Photo by John Gunther/For The World

Bandon’s state champion girls track team also was champions in the classroom, taking the top spot for Class 2A in the OSAA Academic All-State Program.

The Tigers, who won their first team title in the sport, had the highest GPA among programs in the division as well, at 3.93.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Looking back: If you were graduating this year from High School, what would you choose to do now?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments