EUGENE — Bandon’s girls won the Class 3A-2A-1A state title by the slimmest of margins Saturday at Lane Community College, edging Vernonia in a team race decided by each school’s sixth runner.
The Tigers and Loggers both finished with 74 points for their top five runners, which meant the sixth runner decided the champion. And Bandon’s Makiyah Vierck crossed the line in 57th place, seven spots and 29 seconds ahead of Vernonia’s Philomene Abt.
“I’m excited,” said Bandon’s Holly Hutton, one of two senior leaders for the Tigers.
Hutton finished ninth in 20 minutes and 53 seconds. Senior Aunika Miller and junior Dani McLain were 14th and 16th and sophomores Analise Miller and Cassie Kennon wee 32nd and 36th.
That all combined for the same points as Vernonia, which had the fifth- and sixth-place finishers, Delaney Draeger and Sadie Gump, but didn’t get its fifth runner across until 56th place.
Vierck was a newcomer to the Tigers this season, having played volleyball as a freshman.
“She just kind of came out,” Hutton said. “We welcomed her with open arms.”
Bandon coach Brent Hutton said Vierck had never competed in cross country and when she did track in the spring, she had painful shin splints most of the season, so distance running was completely new.
“She had never been to a cross country meet,” he said. “It was baptism by fire.
“Nothing came easy, but she (worked hard) every day.”
Having the tight group of teammates helped.
“She’s a super fun teammate to have,” Aunika Miller added. “She’s awesome. She’s a great encourager.”
She noted that the switch from volleyball to cross country is a huge one.
“She just takes the hard work and runs with it,” Aunika Miller said.
Hard work is the norm for the Tigers, who train throughout the offseason.
“We have a great coach and a team that pushes us,” Aunika Miller said.
“Finally, the hard work is paying off,” Holly Hutton added.
Plus, the Tigers focused on every place Saturday.
“We talked about it,” Brent Hutton said. “The boys lost state by two points last year. It was a lesson. Every point matters.”
The Tigers won by finishing strong. A mile into the race, the team scores were 67 for Vernonia and 106 for Bandon and the Loggers still led the Tigers 72-84 with less than a mile to go. Hutton, Aunika Miller and McLain all moved up a few spots in the final mile to help the Tigers catch Vernonia.
“The nice thing is they just push each other,” Brent Hutton said of Aunika Miller and McLain being near each other and Analise Miller and Kennon being close to each other during the race.
Last spring, Bandon’s girls won the championship meet in the shortened season, the first girls team title in any sport in school history. That event wasn’t sanctioned by the Oregon School Activities Association, so it isn’t in the official record books. Now the Tigers have an official title, too.
“It’s more exciting to be at this track (for state),” Holly Hutton said.
She said the day was a little bitter sweet.
“It’s sad because it’s Aunika and my senior year,” Hutton said. “But we have good freshmen coming up.”
“It’s going to be fun to watch them when we are in college,” Aunika Miller added.
Myrtle Point finished seventh in the team race, led by Sarah Nicholson, who finished 11th to just miss the award podium.
Makena Houston of Columbia Christian was the individual winner in 19:05.
BOYS: Bandon’s boys came up just short in their bid to duplicate the girls title, finishing four points behind Union in the Class 2A-1A team race.
Ansen Converse led the Tigers, finishing sixth in 16:55, but in a repetitive theme was just behind Union’s top runner, Taylor Fox.
When all the points were totaled, Union had 39 points and Bandon 43. Both schools put their top six runners in the top 25 overall (Union’s seventh was 24th).
Carter Brown was 14th, Damian Avalos 16th, Owen Brown 20th, Andrew Robertson 21st and Patton Clark 25th for Bandon.
“We did pretty much the best we could do,” Converse said, adding that the Tigers had battled injuries during the season. “The people who ran gave everything they had. It’s great to be part of a team that cares.”
Brent Hutton agreed with Converse’s assessment of the team’s effort.
“They ran as good as they could,” he said, noting that Clark ran despite a bout of poison oak he picked up at the district meet that made running difficult.
“He said he had to support the seniors,” Hutton said.
Converse and Robertson are the only seniors who ran for the Tigers on Saturday.
“The seniors are leaving the program in a pretty good spot,” Converse said.
“If all the guys come back, they will be faster next year,” Hutton added.
Colin Friend of St. Stephens Academy won the race in 16:23. Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman was 12th, narrowly missing the podium.
In the Class 3A boys race, Zac Knapp was the individual champion in 15:52 to lead the combined Enterprise-Wallowa-Joseph team to another crown, by 36 points over Westside Christian.
Class 3A-2A-1A Girls
Team Scores: Bandon 74, Vernonia 74, Union 94, Burns 134, Kennedy 168, Catlin Gabel 175, Myrtle Point 182, Oregon Episcopal 183, Blanchet Catholic 190, Harrisburg 203, Pleasant Hill 228, Taft 234.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Makena Houston, Columbia Christian, 19:05; 2. Megan Cover, Catlin Gabel, 19:26; 3. Daisy Lalonde, East Linn Christian, 19:34; 4. Jordan White, Neah-Kah-Nie, 20:00; 5. Delaney Draeger, Vernonia, 20:08; 6. Sadie Gump, Vernonia, 20:35; 7. Mikenzy Rosen, Horizon Christian, 20:40; 8. Emma Lutz, Blanchet Catholic, 20:49; 9. Holly Hutton, Bandon, 20:53; 10. Kallyn Willkins, Condon, 20:56. Also: 11. Sarah Nicholson, Myrtle Point, 20:57; 14. Aunika Miller, Bandon, 21:17; 16. Dani McLain, Bandon, 21:20; 30. Allison Storts, Myrtle Point, 22:37; 32. Analise Miller, Bandon, 22:44; 36. Cassie Kennon, Bandon, 22:56; 44. Bekah Nicholson, Myrtle Point, 23:36; 57. Makiah Vierck, Bandon, 24:50; 65. Marley Horner, Myrtle Point, 25:52; 73. Lexi McWilliam, Myrtle Point, 26:35; 76. Tasha Robbins, Myrtle Point, 26:40; 83. Jakelynn Hermann, Myrtle Point, 27:35.
Class 2A-1A Boys
Team Scores: Union 39, Bandon 43, Heppner 123, Culver 125, Knappa 132 Glide 146, Western Christian 149, Jefferson 194, Neah-Kah-Nie 227.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Colin Friend, St. Stephen’s Academy, 16:23; 2. Isaiah Rodriguez, Knappa, 16:28; 3. Trevor Nichols, Heppner, 16:48; 4. Caleb Brown, Pine Eagle, 16:49; 5. Taylor Fox, Union, 16:55; 6. Ansen Converse, Bandon, 16:55; 7. Alex McIntyre, Weston-McEwen, 17:00; 8. Luke Binfet, Bickleton, 17:31; 9. David Rowe, Mohawk, 17:32; 10. Eli Williams, Union, 17:34. Also: 12. Gianni Altman, Gold Beach, 17:38; 14. Carter Brown, Bandon, 17:49; 16. Damian Avalos, Bandon, 18:00; 20. Owen Brown, Bandon, 18:22; 21. Andrew Robertson, Bandon, 18:29; 25. Patton Clark, Bandon, 18:43; 39. Daniel Cabrera, Bandon, 19:11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In