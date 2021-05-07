The Bandon City Council voted unanimously Monday to amend its municipal code to ease the burden on the Planning Commission as construction increases in the city.
City Manager Dan Chandler explained to the council the changes have been in the works for some time, with the meeting Monday the seventh time the changes have been discussed in public.
Four things were addressed in the amendments that were approved. New terminology was added, expiration dates for some applications were extended to two years, minor deviations to city code will now be decided by staff with appeals possible to the hearing officer.
Chandler explained major projects will still go in front of the Planning Commission, but minor developments can be handled by staff.
“Having this as a staff decision really saves a lot of Planning Commission time,” Chandler said. “I think with the building boom we are having, the Planning Commission wouldn’t have any time.”
After no one from the public commented, the council adopted the ordinance unanimously.
The council also approved an amendment with the state for repairs to the Ferry Creek Bridge. The changes basically moved federal funding for the project into state funding, a move Chandler said would speed up the process.
Chandler said work on the bridge will not start until next year, and he is not certain how long the road will be closed as the bridge is repaired.
Chandler said the work is needed badly as wood on the bridge is rotting out and there are other structural problems that must be fixed. Chandler said one reason for the high cost – estimated at $2.7 million – is the location and the fact the bridge goes over a fish-bearing waterway.
Chandler also announced the city has rolled out its only express bill pay, allowing customers to pay city bills online. He said there were a few hiccups, but it was mostly a success, saying the city even received a $12,000 payment via the system.
Finally, Mayor Mary Schamehorn celebrated the coming move from high-risk to moderate-risk in the COVID protocols, but she urged local residents to continue to be cautious.
“Bandon has continued to have fewer cases per 100,000 than anybody,” Schamehorn said. “We have done really well. We need to compliment our neighbors in Coos Bay and North Bend.”
Schamehorn said she was approached to support a move by Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten to oppose lockdowns and vaccine efforts. Schamehorn said she understands the concerns, but she will not be supporting the effort.
“If we encourage people to get vaccinated and wear masks, we’ll be better in the long run,” Schamehorn said.
