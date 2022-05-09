Turnout for the May 17 primary election has started slow, with both Coos and Douglas counties reporting a slower start to voting than two years ago.
According to the Coos County clerk's office, close to 2,000 voters turned in ballots in the first three days since voting began.
The clerk's office reported 1,839 ballots have been returned by mail with another 77 ballots dropped off at the Coos County Courthouse. Through the three days, a little less than 4% of all ballots have been returned.
In Douglas County, voting has been a little faster with 4,558 ballots returned as of Wednesday. That accounts for 5.18% of all ballots, which is 0.97% fewer than two years ago.
Voters in both counties are electing two county commissioners. In Coos County, voters are also deciding on candidates for county clerk.
In addition, voters from both major parties will be choose candidates for offices such as governor and U.S. representative.
In Coos County, voters will also be deciding on a transient tax for Charleston, a school bond for the North Bend School District and a bond to pay for a new library in Coos Bay.
Votes can be mailed in or dropped off through May 17. Any ballots postmarked by May 17 will be counted even if they arrive after the election date.
Both counties expect to announce the first wave of returns around 8 p.m. May 17, although final results may now be known for a week or longer as a new state law requires all votes cast by election day to be counted.
