Tuesday is the last day to return ballots in the May special district election.
Just under 17% of Coos County’s 47,500 registered voters had returned their ballots for this week’s election as of Thursday, according to the Coos County clerk’s office.
That’s about 2,600 ballots behind where ballot return was at the same point during the 2017 special district election (not to mention 21,000 ballots behind the same point in the recent general election, which set turnout records with a hotly contested presidential race.)
Voters have just a few days left to return their ballots for votes for school boards, health district boards and tax measures to be counted.
Ballots must be returned by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, May 18. They can be returned to any drop box in the state or mailed at no cost — though postmarks do not count for meeting the deadline by mail.
Anyone who hasn’t yet received a ballot should call the clerk’s office at 541-396-7610.
In Coos County, secure ballot drop sites are available around the clock at the Bandon City Library, Coos Bay City Hall, Coos County Courthouse, Lakeside City Hall, Myrtle Point City Hall, North Bend City Library and Powers City Hall.
See interviews with candidates in contested races across the county on The World’s website at theworldlink.com, and watch the website Tuesday night for the latest election results.
