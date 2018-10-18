COOS COUNTY – Ballots are being sent to registered voters today.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 17, County Clerk Debbie Heller said there were 44,797 eligible voters. Though that number changes daily, that is roughly how many ballots will be sent out on Thursday, Oct. 18.
“We have already sent out military, overseas and out-of-state ballots,” Heller said.
All ballots must be mailed back no later than Wednesday, Oct. 31. After that, drop sites must be used by Election Day on Nov. 6.
The ballot holds two Coos County measures, one of which is a question seeking an opinion from voters on if the county should tax commercial growers for recreational and medical marijuana. The ballot also contains five state measures.
As for the cities, Bandon, Coquille and North Bend all have one measure for voters in their areas.
“This is an important election,” Heller said. “Voters are to elect a governor and vote on who represents them for the state senate. As for nonpartisan, statewide elections, there are five judge positions and one circuit court judge to be decided.”
According to Heller, she has seen a number of people register to vote in recent weeks.
“Every vote counts,” she said. “No matter what your opinion is, each vote is counted and will make a difference. It’s important to have a voice.”
For more information on what is on the ballots, visit www.co.coos.or.us/Departments/CountyClerk/Elections.aspx. For information on state measures, visit sos.oregon.gov/voting/Pages/current-election.aspx. The Secretary of State’s website also has a link to My Vote, which shows where individuals are registered to vote.
“Though we are taking ballots to the post office on Thursday, voters should have them no later than Wednesday, Oct. 24,” Heller said. “By Thursday, Oct. 25, if you don’t have your ballot, call us to check on it.”
To reach the Coos County Election’s Office, call 541-396-7610.