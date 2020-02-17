DOUGLAS COUNTY — A petition asking voters if a ballot measure should be created to move the Idaho/Oregon state line to make Douglas County part of Idaho was accepted by the Douglas County Clerk on Feb. 11.
The petition comes from the movement Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho, which was also awarded a ballot title from the Josephine County Clerk for a similar measure. Their goal is to have the Oregon/Idaho state line moved so the rural counties become part of Idaho. According to maps on the group's website, the border would be relocated so Oregon only has 14 counties, mostly in the Willamette Valley. Idaho, meanwhile, would expand to the coastline in Douglas, Coos and Curry counties.
A suggested ballot question is "Shall the County Board be authorized to advocate for Idaho legislation, such as making this county a county of Idaho?" The Douglas County initiative would amend a 1997 ordinance to add Idaho officials to the list of who may be lobbied by Douglas County Commissioners.
In order to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot, the petition requires 2,955 valid signatures by Aug. 5.
Mike McCarter, one of the chief petitioners and leader of the movement, said the rural Oregon counties are "becoming increasingly outraged by laws from the state legislature that threaten our livelihoods, our industries, our wallets, our gun rights and our values."
"We tried voting those legislators out but rural Oregon is outnumbered and our voices are now ignored," he said. "This is our last resort."
McCarter said they plan to file petitions in 17 other counties around the state, including Coos and Curry counties. A second phase of the project would involve setting up similar petitions in rural California counties.
"We are starting with county ballot initiatives first because we want to prove that, after the campaign this summer, ordinary voters in rural Oregon will show that they don't want to be ruled from Salem anymore," said McCarter. "Convincing the state to let these counties go is the second step. And we believe that together, we can convince the state. Willamette Valley legislators would welcome the improvement in their state budget if we leave because our counties pay much less income taxes than their counties do, per person. And two out of three of our voters vote against their party. Our economies are rural, like Idaho's economy, because we have fewer white-collar workers than the Willamette Valley does. We really don't fit with Portland. Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho is just starting and we need more volunteers to contact their county commissioners and gather signatures."
State borders are typically relocated through an agreement between two state legislatures, then approved by Congress. The last time this occurred was in 1961, when the state border between Minnesota and North Dakota was moved.
"I expect this movement to grow rapidly, having seen the response to the 'Recall Kate' petition circulated last year," said Valerie Gottschalk, one of the chief petitioners of the movement. "People here would prefer Idaho's conservative governance to the progressive/liberal current Oregon governance. Every time I look at the Facebook group Greater Idaho, the group has gotten bigger. And our Facebook poll got 84% in favor of 1,300 polled."
More information can be found on the group's website www.greateridaho.org.