bach birthday poster

A south coast musical tradition is re-surfacing this month!  Originally started by mando-cello player George Shook at the Knight of Cups Coffee House in Coos Bay, the celebration of Johann Sebastian Bach's birthday has been occurring in various locations around Coos County since the early 1970's. 

Sometimes held in coffeehouses, sometimes at the Coos Art Museum or the North Bend Community Center, the old Harbor Hall in Bandon, Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Coos Bay, or in private homes. 



