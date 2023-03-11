A south coast musical tradition is re-surfacing this month! Originally started by mando-cello player George Shook at the Knight of Cups Coffee House in Coos Bay, the celebration of Johann Sebastian Bach's birthday has been occurring in various locations around Coos County since the early 1970's.
Sometimes held in coffeehouses, sometimes at the Coos Art Museum or the North Bend Community Center, the old Harbor Hall in Bandon, Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Coos Bay, or in private homes.
The last Bach Birthday Celebration was held at the Langlois Cheese Factory in 2018. The common theme is musicians sharing their favorite JB Bach pieces - a kind of "musical potluck" - and eating of birthday cake!
This year's Bach Birthday, to be held on Sunday March 19 at 2PM, will be hosted by Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bandon, the 2nd oldest church on the Oregon coast (founded in 1883).
The Parish Hall, where the concert will occur, is newly remodeled and Pastor Reverend Anthony Ahamefule wishes to invite the larger community to enjoy Bach's music and the newly remodeled space. It is the intention of the church to make the newly remodeled Parish Hall available for community events in the future.
Part of the remodeling process was acquiring a grand piano for the parish hall. Generous donors have already committed $2,000 toward the $3,500 pricetag on the Kawaii grand to be purchased. Donations from the Bach Birthday will hopefully complete the fund-raising!
The new piano will be present and played at the event.
Performers range from elementary school violin students to seasoned professionals who have performed internationally. Musicians will include the Seascape String Quartet, composed of Claire Mohr, Luanne May, Lisa Jarvis, and Kimberly Wurster; Bandon duo Sarah Mautner, violin & Crystal Landucci, piano; Langlois cellist Dace Sultanov; and Coos Bay pianist Madi Cristina Barrena.
On the musical program: selections from the Fourth Brandenburg Concerto and from the Goldburg Variations, dances from French Suite #5 for keyboard, movements from Unaccompanied Cello Suites, assorted fugues, minuets, and probably a few surprises!
It's rumoured that J. S. Bach himself may attend, and there will be birthday cakes and assorted beverages to share with the master.
