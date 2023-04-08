Alternative Youth Activities, Inc. recently received a $500 grant for community services from the city of North Bend Revenue Sharing Community Grant Program. AYA is a private, nonprofit, accredited educational organization serving youth who have not been successful in public schools. Since January 1979, AYA has been making a difference in the lives of youth throughout the Southern Coast. AYA Schools offer a personalized educational experience for high school youth. Their mission is to develop connection, capability, and confidence in disconnected youth through relationship-based, quality learning experiences that result in academic, personal, and community success. Many of their students dropped out of public school or struggled with attendance, educational, or disciplinary issues.
The North Bend City Council annually awards limited funds via grants to community groups and projects. This is done in connection with North Bend’s budget process. The funds are, in essence, state funds the City receives as its portion of the Oregon revenue sharing to cities. Part of the Council’s criteria in considering grant applications is whether a particular community group or project helps cut the need for public assistance or aids one of our municipal departments.
