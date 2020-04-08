SOUTH COAST — As homeless individuals filter into the Nancy Devereux Center for food, showers and supplies, they are now being screened for basic novel coronavirus symptoms.
“We have a no-touch thermometer,” said Tara Johnson, executive director for the nonprofit, though she added that the honor system is still being used as well. “I will say we listen during the day and haven’t had anyone coughing more than their normal.”
While the pandemic pitched hundreds of people into unemployment and affected businesses everywhere, Johnson mentioned in previous interviews that the homeless population hadn’t taken much notice of the crisis yet. However, one homeless individual contacted The World to share her concerns as she finds herself unsheltered and vulnerable to the disease.
“All things are not created equal in this world and especially in America,” Sierra Fox said, currently living out of her car in Brookings. “This pandemic is really bringing to light the heartlessness of our society.”
Fox says she understood early on that the virus was a concern.
“But I didn’t realize it would reach the proportions that it is now,” she said.
From the perspective of someone living without a home, Fox said it is difficult to keep clean. She initially used public restrooms north of Brookings, but said once they were closed had no choice but to come into town.
“By forcing me to come into town, I’m more exposed to people and they’re more exposed to me as well,” she said. “There are wonderful people in this community, both with a house and without, and none of us want to make each other sick. We all want to be safe.”
When asked what she feels could be done to help the homeless population during the ongoing pandemic, Fox said she’d like to see trailers with showers provided or for hotels to open up so the homeless can shelter through the crisis.
As for what is being done in Coos County, Johnson said the Homeless Taskforce led by Coos Health and Wellness is making headway.
“We’re working on a location that would be available to quarantine people and have taken a few steps forward, a few steps back, as with everything,” Johnson said. “… Obviously now they found a few cases in Curry County, so in my mind it’s a matter of ‘when’ (it is found here) … not necessarily for the homeless community, but we’ll see.”
