Three artists have been awarded top honors at Coos Art Museum’s 27th annual Maritime Art Exhibition. “Best of Show” was awarded to Austin Dwyer of Mukilteo, Washington for his oil “Opus 4, Symphony of Rust.” In a vote by the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay, Dutch Mostert of North Bend received the “Port Award” for his oil “Coos Bay Quintet.” William A. Selden of Coos Bay received the “Directors’ Award” for his oil, “Charleston Marina.” The “Directors’ Award” is selected through a vote by the Coos Art Museum Board of Directors.
The “Best of Show” juror and featured artist of the 27th Annual Maritime Art Exhibition is Kimberly Wurster of Coquille. Wurster creates her paintings in pastel, watercolor or acrylic. She enjoys painting a variety of subjects including landscapes but has a particular fondness for birds and wildlife. Her work has earned numerous awards for excellence in domestic and international competitions. Recently the Circle Foundation for the Arts named her as a finalist in their November/December 2020 contest for publication in Art Ideal Magazine. She has exhibited at Coos Art Museum on many occasions including a one-person exhibition in 2009. Kimberly is member of the American Society of Marine Artists and a Signature Member of Artists for Conservation. As Featured Artist a solo exhibition of her work is also on view at the Museum through the end of the Maritime Exhibition.
This year’s “Peoples’ Choice Award” is yet to be determined. Visitors to the museum will be able to vote for their favorite work through Labor Day, September 6, at which time this important honor will be given to the work with the most votes. The 27th Maritime Art Exhibition continues at Coos Art Museum until September 25.
The Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members and active duty military through the Blue Star Museum Program.
