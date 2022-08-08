On July 28, the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a non-commercial flock in Coos County. This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Coos County. Other Oregon counties with confirmed HPAI cases include Deschutes, Lane, Linn and Polk counties. The Coos County flock of approximately 25 birds, is a mix of chickens and ducks. The flock owners did not sell eggs or other poultry products therefore federal guidelines do no not require a quarantine.
USDA in partnership with ODA, humanely euthanized the flock on the property to prevent the spread of the disease. The birds will not enter the food system. There is no immediate public concern due to the avian influenza virus detection. Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat. Both wild and domestic poultry should be adequately prepared and cooked.
