It’s time, after an unexpected year off, to attend one of the most popular book fairs in the state – the 10th Florence Festival of Books held in Florence on the Oregon Coast on September 17–18.
On Saturday, the public has the chance to meet with 50 plus authors and several publishers, including such popular authors as Melody Carlson, Bob Welch, and William Sullivan. This book fair is held September 18, at the Florence Events Center between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The participating authors and publishers are a mix of returning and first-timers. They will sign and personalize any books sold.
For all participants, it’s a great opportunity for networking. For future authors with a manuscript or idea, it’s a great opportunity to connect with a publisher.
The authors and publishers participating represent many genres – fiction, non-fiction, memoir, children’s books, fantasy, romance, mystery, young adult, poetry, and more. It’s a great opportunity for early holiday shopping or to add to a personal book collection.
The evening before on Friday, September 17, at 7 p.m. the keynote speaker will be Melody Carlson, who has authored more than 250 books. She is one of America’s most prolific and beloved romance writers. This event is free, but tickets are required due to limited seating.
Another Friday event is the popular panel discussion from 3 to 4:30 p.m. This year it is between two of Oregon’s most admired writers – Bob Welch and William Sullivan. Their topic will be “The path from writer to author” with plenty of time for audience questions.
All events are free and held at FEC, 715 Quince. For information, check FFOB website at www.florencefestivalofbooks.org, or to reserve a ticket for Melody Carlson, contact FEC at 541-997-1994 or 888-968-4086.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In