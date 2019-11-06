COOS COUNTY — Authorities in Klamath County have located clothing items believed to belong to missing Coos Bay man, 64-year-old Michael Vos, miles away from his abandoned vehicle in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
The clothing items, which were located by a search team on Oct. 31, were found northeast of Vos’s vehicle parked about nine miles south of Powers.
The find focused the search and volunteers with the Coos County Search and Rescue team were able to grid the entire area, according to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
“It is now believed that Vos’s mental state was such that he removed his clothes soon after he parked his car and began walking,” said the press release. “He quite likely has a 20-day head start and may not want to be found.”
Vos was last seen by friends in Coos County on Oct. 10 and was reported missing by family in North Bend on Oct. 16. He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blue eyes, gray/light brown hair.
“(Vos) is described as very self-sufficient and has said he intends to live off the land,” said the press release. “Unfortunately, he is also showing signs that he may be suffering from the onset of dementia.”
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of volunteers from CORSAR has for days continued to search for clues as to Vos’s location. According to the press release, as of Nov. 2, search operations have been curtailed and wider-ranging patrols will be used in an effort to find evidence of Vos’s travels.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking people who travel into the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest area to keep an eye out for Vos and to contact its office at 541-369-7800 with any information on his whereabouts.
“The Vos family and the Coos County Sheriff’s Office expresses their sincere gratitude for the tireless volunteer hours of its Search and Rescue Team and CORSAR,” said the press release.
CORSAR is a group of search and rescue volunteers and paid staff from southern Oregon and northern California counties. It consists of people from Coos County, Jackson County, Douglas County, Josephine County, Klamath County, Curry County, Oregon State Police, Siskiyou County, Del Norte County, Modoc County, Bureau of Land Management, American Red Cross, and Civil Air Patrol.