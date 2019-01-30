COOS BAY — Author Bonnie Olin will be speaking at the Coos Bay Library on Feb. 16. She will speak about one of the most remote areas in the lower 48 states.
Olin’s presentation and book reading begins at 3 p.m., which describes the Owyhee Canyonlands.
According to a press release, Olin and her husband Mike Quigley explored the canyons for the past 26 years. It is a region spread through Oregon, Idaho and Nevada, covering nearly 9 million acres and is the size of Maryland and Rhode Island combined.
“It is home to one of the largest remaining herds of bighorn sheep, the endangered sage grouse, and 28 plants unique to the region,” the release described. “Additionally, it is the sacred and ancestral home to the Native American community.”
However, the Oregon section of the Owyhee “remains unprotected,” the release said. “Olin began advocacy with the publication of her book, ‘The Owyhee River Journals.’”
The book came about when she failed to find one already written on the area, namely one filled with photos from the most remote regions.
“Efforts to preserve the area as wilderness are being led by the Oregon Natural Desert Associations ‘Owyhee Canyonlands Conservation Proposal,’” the release said. “The public is being asked to weigh in about the future of this magnificent desert country, and most have little knowledge of the region. Olin believes it is crucial to see it, to have an understanding of its importance.”
Olin developed a program to provide information about the area, including a talk, slideshow and movie.
“Her mission is to increase public awareness of the Owyhee and garner support for its protection through storytelling and educational presentations that marry images with accurate information,” the release said.
Both the book and move will be available for purchase at the event. For more information, visit www.owyheemedia.com.
To help support the preservation of the Owyhee Canyonlands in Oregon, visit www.wildowyhee.org.