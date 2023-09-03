A woman who grew up in Southwest Oregon found unexpected success as an author with her series of mystery novels.
A woman who grew up in Southwest Oregon found unexpected success as an author with her series of mystery novels.
Four years ago, Kay Jennings presented her first novel, Shallow Waters, to an audience at the Coos Bay Library.
The novel was originally intended as a stand-alone story. But Jennings’ success and determination pushed her to publish six books, and she doesn’t intend on stopping now.
Jennings recently returned to the Coos Bay Library to celebrate her latest book, “Mourning Bay,” which was released in July, 2023. It is the latest edition in the Port Stirling Mystery series featuring police chief Matt Horning.
“I have learned a lot since I first stood up here four years ago,” the author said during the library event on Friday, Aug. 18.
Jennings said her first book was inspired by her childhood memories walking along beaches in Bandon. She told her husband her idea for the story, and he encouraged to her write it down.
“He’s like, ‘Why don’t you write that story? It’s very compelling and you have a beginning a middle and an end,’” Jennings said.
A few years later, in her retirement, Jennings decided to go for it.
The author said she had always written – but her writing was for other people – things like press releases and corporate communications.
“So I sat down and it just came out,” she said.
The first draft came pretty easily. She wrote it in about four months. But the editing and publishing process wasn’t quite so smooth. Even though it took time and money, she found an editor and wrote several drafts before publishing the book on Amazon.
The extra steps paid off. Her book, Shallow Waters, was a success from the get-go, and it inspired her to keep writing. Now, she says, she’s found her groove as an author and understands the process much better.
“I only wrote Shallow Waters to see if I could do it. But then several of my friends said, ‘When’s the second one coming out?’ And I thought, ‘Yes, I could have a series,’” the author said.
While each of Jennings novels stand on their own, they include a continually evolving cast of characters.
Jennings said she bases the ideas for her books on real-life scenarios, and throws in some extra imagination to make them pop.
Readers who live on the South Coast will find the fictional towns and landmarks to be eerily familiar. She said Buck Bay in her fifth-novel, Phantom Cove, is inspired by Coos Bay and North Bend, and her latest, “Mourning Bay” setting was inspired by Sunset Bay.
Participants in the latest Author talk at the Coos Bay Library learned these insights and more from the local author, and also got a sneak peek into Jennings’ latest novel when she read the first chapter to the audience.
For more information about Jennings and her mystery novels, visit www.kayjenningsauthor.com.
