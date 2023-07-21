Local band Aurora is s filling a niche playing everyone’s favorite songs from classic artists like Pat Benetar to Taylor Swift.
Local band Aurora is s filling a niche playing everyone’s favorite songs from classic artists like Pat Benetar to Taylor Swift.
The pop-culture cover band members love to play music that people can sing along with and get down on the dance floor.
Aurora formed in the late fall of 2017 and is made up of local Coos Bay, Oregon musicians that have been playing in the bay area for years.
Max Jones, who plays lead/rhythm guitar, got together with fellow musician Christina Cardoza, the Lead Vocalist, to form the band. Along the way they found bass player Kevin Mason, who has been playing music since he was a child, and drummer Gary Lebrum, whom they describe as the heartbeat of the band.
The talented musicians come together to replicate some of their favorite songs and inspire the crowd to get out on the dance floor.
“My mission when I started this was to form a band that you can dance to literally every song,” said Max Jones.
The musicians pick their favorite songs for their set list, and are constantly updating and revamping their music. The local community was into it right from the start, Jones said.
“The nice thing about doing covers is that people already know the music,” he said.
“When we’ve got thousands of people screaming the lyrics to “Hit me with your best shot,” right back at us – that’s huge,” Jones said. “Playing music and having a good time is what it's supposed to be about.”
Jones said he came to Coos Bay in the early 2000s, and decided to stay when he met his wife Lisa, who now does sound for the band.
Jones said when he formed his latest band, he knew he was on to something special. But when Aurora was gearing up for their busiest year ever, the pandemic hit.
“It was crazy time for everybody,” Jones said. “We just really got this thing humming like a machine and then this threw a wrench in the whole thing.”
Instead of letting the pandemic derail the band, they used it to their advantage.
“We didn't waste the time. We learned a lot of new songs. We changed up a lot of things. We worked on our light show,” Jones said.
Now the band is busy performing both local shows, traveling along the Coast, to Portland, and even out-of-state. They have a loyal following of family, friends and fans.
“We always try to support the community as much as we can. We love it when we can play here. It is really nice to have regulars and have some really cool people that show up. It's an awesome deal,” Jones said.
Aurora plays at the Coney Station during Coos Bay’s First Friday Wine Walks.
They play a free show at the Front Street Food Trucks on Friday, July 21, as well as a free concert hosted by the City of North Bend on Friday, July 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. inside the North Bend event tent at 2040 Union Avenue.
