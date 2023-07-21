Aurora

Aurora is playing at Front Street Food Trucks on July 21 and in the North Bend event tent on July 28.

 Courtesy photo

Local band Aurora is s filling a niche playing everyone’s favorite songs from classic artists like Pat Benetar to Taylor Swift.

The pop-culture cover band members love to play music that people can sing along with and get down on the dance floor.

