An audition with be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Hansel and Gretel on Monday, April 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Pioneer Methodist Church in the kitchen/common area.
Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following auditions.
All cast members should make sure they are available from 4 to 8:30 for the entire week and all day Saturday, April 16, which is performance day.
Approximately 50 to 60 roles are available for local students. All students, grade kindergarten to 12th grade, are encouraged to audition.
No advance preparation is necessary. Most students will rehearse four hours each day Monday through Friday. The performances are scheduled for Saturday, April 16, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Sawdust Theater.
For information, call Dr. Nancy Keller 541 396-3855, 541 290-8479 or e-mail is best drnancykeller@yahoo.com.
This production is part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s unique international touring project and is presented locally by the CREATE Youth Center of Coquille.
Hansel and Gretel will be presented at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Sawdust Theatre.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children and can be reserved through drnancykeller@yahoo.com or at the door.
