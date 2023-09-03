Sawdust Theatre

Sawdust Theatre in Coquille. 

 AMANDA LINARES The World

The Sawdust Theatre has scheduled auditions next month for Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” which will be produced on three weekends before Christmas.

The theatre will open for auditions at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, and at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, said Michael Thurman, Sawdusters treasurer and building manager. Auditions will be at the theatre, 120 N. Adams St. in downtown Coquille.

