The Sawdust Theatre has scheduled auditions next month for Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” which will be produced on three weekends before Christmas.
The theatre will open for auditions at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, and at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, said Michael Thurman, Sawdusters treasurer and building manager. Auditions will be at the theatre, 120 N. Adams St. in downtown Coquille.
Dan Barnett of Bandon, who has been involved with community theater for five decades, will direct the play. It will include more than 50 characters, but Barnett said he needs about 25 actors and actresses for speaking roles, plus children and dancers, to cast the show without double casting people to play two speaking roles. That’s a possibility, he said, but he won’t know until casting.
The full cast includes Gram, four or five young children, Mr. and Ms. Fred, Scrooge, three or four young boys, three alms, Bob Cratchet, Jacob Marley, the Spirit of Christmas Past, Sister Fran, Young Ebenezer, Fezziwig, Ebenezer, Dick Witkins, Isabelle, the Spirit of Christmas resent, Mrs. Cratchit, Peter, Belinda, Martha, Tiny Tim, male and female adult guests, the Spirit of Christmas future, four business people, the soup man, the turkey boy, the volunteer and eight to 12 dancers.
“It is true to the original story, other than the fact that we start out with Grandma reading the story to her grandchildren,” Barnett said. “Gram narrates the story as she lets each scene play out on stage or in the audience.”
The story won’t quite be the same as everyone remembers it, he said.
“There is a surprising twist ending with the new-found Scrooge,” Barnett said. ‘I have musical numbers planned within the story line also.”
With that in mind, he said the theatre also needs a piano player for “A Christmas Carol.” Barnett would like someone to record piano music for the production.
“If you would be willing to do this, or know of someone who might be interested,” Thurman said, “please let me know and I will put the director in contact with you.”
More information is available from Thurman at 541-396-4563.
