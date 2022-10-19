The audition for The Frog Prince will be held November 7 at Coquille Valley Elementary School (1115 N Baxter Street, Coquille) from 4 to 6 p.m.
Those auditioning should plan to stay the entire two hours and arrive on time.
Sign up for Full Access to all of the online content and E-Editions on the www.thewordlink.com website here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Auto Pay
|$24.00
|for 30 days
|13 Weeks
|$68.00
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$112.00
|for 183 days
|52 Weeks
|$192.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
The audition for The Frog Prince will be held November 7 at Coquille Valley Elementary School (1115 N Baxter Street, Coquille) from 4 to 6 p.m.
Those auditioning should plan to stay the entire two hours and arrive on time.
Some of the cast members will need to stay for the first rehearsal from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Approximately 50 to 60 cast roles are available for local students.
All students from Coos County K-12th grade are encouraged to audition. No advanced preparation needed. Most cast members will have rehearsal for the entire week from 4 to 8:30 p.m. and must be available for all rehearsals.
The performance will be November 12 at the Sawdust Theatre (120 N. Adams, Coquille) at 3 and 7 p.m. For information, contact Nancy Keller at drnancykeller@yahoo.com, 541 396-3855 (leave a voice message) and 541 290-8479 (leave a text message).
The Frog Prince is a part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s unique international touring project and is presented in Coquille by the CREATE Center.
Deep in the Royal Swamp, a selfish princess makes a promise to befriend a lonely frog after he retrieves her golden ball from the well. But what happens when the princess tries every trick in the book to break her promise? Come and find out as the Missoula Children’s Theatre and 50 local students present the enchanting musical THE FROG PRINCE at the Sawdust Theatre November 12 at 3 and 7 p.m.
Among the roles to be cast are the three sisters–also the princesses, two students to play the lonely frog, Ollie the Aspen Tree, bumbling knights, kindly Swamp Things, the well read alligator, fancy flamingos, helpful ducks, a busy Fly and the mischievous Fly Traps.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In