OREGON — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s All-Terrain Vehicle Highway Access Routes Advisory Committee will meet via conference call from 10 a.m.-noon July 7 to discuss the proposed ATV access route designation for a segment of Spinreel Road, located west of Lakeside.
The call is open to the public, but there will not be time for public comments during the meeting. The committee will also give an overview of the proposed designation.
How to access the conference call:
- Listen only: dial 1 (914) 614-3221, access code ID: 429-669-815.
- Register online to listen and view the presentation via web browser.
The proposed segment of Spinreel Road is a half-mile stretch that runs from the U.S. Highway 101 overpass to Airport Way. If designated, the segment would provide ATV access between Lakeside and the Spinreel dunes.
A public comment period for the proposed designation is open through July 6. Send comments via email to ian.caldwell@oregon.gov and Eric.S.LEAMING@odot.state.or.us.
Individuals who need special accommodations to listen to the call, or to request information in alternative formats, should contact Ian Caldwell, OPRD grants and community programs representative, at 541-410-5512.
Learn more about the Oregon ATV Program at www.OregonOHV.org
