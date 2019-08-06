COOS BAY — Behind Marshfield High School, tucked between student-run Pirate Radio and the metal shop classroom, now sits the At Risk Kids Project.
The new location, 817 South 10th Ave. in Coos Bay, won’t officially open until the last week of August as staff settles in and the rooms are prepared to help homeless youth and their families.
The At Risk Kids Project has moved to a new location. Program Manager Melinda Torres gave a tour of the building as boxes are unpacked.
Before moving into the old McKenzie House, which was part of the Youth Transitional Program for students 19 to 21 needing help with life skills, the ARK overlooked part of the city from the Harding Building farther down the hill. The move to the old McKenzie House started at the end of the last school year. The ARK received help with the move from Upward Bound.
“The Upward Bound summer program made us their volunteer project for the summer,” said ARK Program Manager Melinda Torres. “It was great having them. We had them for three days, every Monday for two hours. It was a lot of running back and forth.”
Though it was difficult for the ARK to say goodbye to its home in Harding, which is scheduled to be torn down as part of the Coos Bay School BEST Bond and turned into a the new Marshfield Junior High, Torres is excited to be where ARK is now.
“This is closer to the high school, so I think we can serve a lot more students,” Torres said. “It’s not that far down the hill, so students don’t have much of an excuse not to come over here.”
ARK Program Manager Melinda Torres walks onto the back patio of the At Risk Kid's Project's new building.
Because the ARK was able to serve so many youth in need at the Harding Building, they plan to still be there twice a week for a set number of hours before the building is demolished in the fall or early winter.
Not only that, but Torres believes that the ARK’s new location will allow for better communication and partnership with the school staff, which means there will be more referrals for kids in need.
Already the ARK is benefiting from being closer to the high school, which has arranged to give them a student worker this coming school year.
“The transition to the new place has been good,” she said. “We’ve condensed a lot, gotten rid of a lot that we didn’t need. We hoarded clothing, just let it filter out, and now we don’t have the room to do that.”
Though space is tight, Torres pointed out benefits to the old McKenzie House which included a full bathroom and shower, something the ARK hasn’t had since its move from its first location on 2nd Street.
“When you haven’t showered in five days, it feels good to get the gunk off,” Torres said. “Before, we could only offer that to district kids, not their parents, so I’m excited about this. Before, we would let them know where they could get free showers, but this is a basic need we need to offer.”
Torres looked around at the ARK’s new front office, where benches lined the back wall and windows brightened up the space, saying she feels like this is warmer.
At Risk Kid's Program Manager Melinda Torres shows off old McKenzie House sign sitting in the basement at their new location. Torres hopes to …
“We’ve had a couple students come in and say they like it better,” she said. “We will decorate, have pictures that pop with color and the newspaper article when we first opened, which makes it more professional and inviting.”
Though the ARK is still setting up for reopening later this month, it is also planning its annual Back-to-School event in two weeks, having partnered with the Red Schoolhouse through Zonta, a local non-profit.
When the ARK opens, the schedule will return to Mondays through Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.