Southwestern Oregon Community College Physics and Astronomy Lecture Series welcomes Raymond Frey from the University of Oregon Physics Department on Thursday November 4, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the new field of observation of gravitational waves with Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory and its implications on the frontiers of astronomy. Join via Livestream at https://livestream.com/swocc/physicsandastronomy2021-22.
Frey led the University of Oregon's research as part of the LIGO team when the first observations of gravitational waves were made in 2015. In the last six years, many doors have opened in gravitational astronomy.
Frey says of his lecture, “It is just over six years since LIGO first observed gravitational waves from the merger of two 30 solar mass black holes, and just over four years since gravitational waves from a binary neutron star merger ushered in a new era of multi-messenger astronomy. In all, about 100 confirmed gravitational wave events have now been observed by LIGO. I discuss the detectors, the initial discoveries, some of the science results obtained so far from the observations, the role of the UO group, and the promising future of the field of gravitational wave astronomy.”
The Southwestern Physics and Astronomy Lecture Series is sponsored in part by the Southwestern Foundation. For information about this lecture and future events, contact Aaron Coyner, associate professor of physics, at 541-888-7244 or aaron.coyner@socc.edu. To learn more about physics and engineering degrees at Southwestern, visit https://physics.socc.edu/.
