COOS BAY — John Nelson is well-versed in providing comfort to grieving families.
Now, as co-owner of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, that’s a skill he’s putting to use as the coronavirus pandemic restricts groups from gathering … even for a funeral.
“In reality, everything I do is to help the living,” said Nelson. “The part that’s most impactful (right now) is the moratorium on having a gathering or service for the families.”
Nelson is referring to health officials’ instructions to confine gatherings to 10 or fewer people. That’s designed to keep the novel coronavirus from spreading rapidly throughout the population.
“That’s been hard on people to not have a memorial or a funeral service or a gravesite service,” he said.
Since the mid-March ban on group gatherings, Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary has served numerous families. And while none of them have had members die of the virus, not being able to have services has kept the families from the closure they need, Nelson said.
“(N)ot all of those people would have had a service, because on the coast not a lot of people do, but we’ve had seven or eight families who would have had a service or will at some point,” Nelson said. “For a couple, we tried to make accommodations as best we could to provide some kind of closure.”
Those accommodations meant allowing two people in at a time for viewings of the deceased, which Nelson said helped some of the families.
“The other hard thing is the social distancing … It’s hard to give someone a hug when you’re six feet apart.”
But as the pandemic continues to spread, Nelson finds himself not just a voice of comfort, but increasingly part of the disaster planning process. A week ago, he and other area funeral homes met with local public health and Bay Area Hospital via teleconference to talk about protocols should the disease run rampant here.
“It’s on the assumption that most will die at the hospital,” Nelson said. “The medical examiner has visited every mortuary home and made sure we had N-95 masks to wear when we go to a home of someone who dies of COVID-19, so we’re protected.”
Overall, Nelson said, his mortuary is prepared. It always has enough personal protective equipment, which is used every day regardless of the pandemic.
“There are also universal precautions we follow every time we make a removal,” Nelson said, referring to the process of answering what are known as “death calls.”
Those precautions include not moving a body any more than necessary, to prevent releasing virus spores into the air, keeping the body wrapped so nothing is transferred, and always wearing gloves and masks.
Although Nelson has yet to see a COVID-19 death, his son is a funeral director in the Portland area and has answered those calls.
“They wear masks and gloves to every death call now,” Nelson said. “They tell the family on the phone that they will arrive in masks and gloves for their protection.”
Over his 35 years in the funeral home business, Nelson has lived through both the Ebola and AIDS crises, but has never seen societal restrictions like now.
“I saw some people who refused to go on an AIDS death call because they were fearful of getting it,” he recalled. “But I understand that if you follow these universal precautions, the chances of getting anything are small…
“Right now, for us the lack of closure is the hard part.”
As someone who deals with grieving on a daily basis, Nelson has this advice for his neighbors:
“We need physical distancing … but take every opportunity to reach out and give words of encouragement.
“There's a difference between a reason and an excuse. Sometimes we can’t do something, and there’s a reason. But don’t let this pandemic be an excuse that you don’t do something.”
