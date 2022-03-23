Rising costs due to inflation and other reasons has made it difficult for anyone to make ends meet, especially if wages are stagnant.
That is the message members of Local 2784 tried to send to Roseburg Forest Products last week when they held two informational pickets at Roseburg Forest Products' locations in Coos County.
On Thursday, more than 40 union members picketed in Coquille while more than 30 members came out early Saturday morning to send the same message at the RFP chip facility in North Bend.
Mike Napier, who led the pickets, said RFP is making record profits due to high lumber prices and it's time for the company to take care of its employees.
"As far as our wages go at the mil, we used to be three times minimum wage, and minimum wage is catching up to our wages," Napier said. "Plywood prices and lumber prices have gone through the roof, and they have yet to off the employees any wage increases."
Napier said when he joined RFP years ago, a job in the mill was a dream job in Coos County. He said people would line up daily hoping to get hired. Today, the company is struggling to find people to work, and Napier said it's almost solely because wages are no longer fair.
"The company is Coquille is short about 50 people," Napier said. "They can't find any employees to work for $20 an hour wen they can get $15 or $16 at Walmart or anywhere else."
Napier said Local 2784 had a meeting recently where the members chose to picket to protest the wages. He said the current union agreement was agreed to in 2020 when COVID was just beginning and no one was sure about what was coming. What did come was record lumber prices, and according to Napier, record profits for RFP.
After the union meeting, Napier said RFP contacted them, saying they were willing to discuss wages, but not until the end of April. With our of control prices right now, Napier said that was not soon enough.
"It costs employees an arm and a leg just to drive to work from Coos Bay and North Bend," he said.
Luke Villers, who works at the chip site in North Bend, joined the protest Saturday. He said it is time for RFP to share its profits with employees who are suffering.
"Admittedly, they are as financially stable as they've ever been," Villers said. "My mom got COVID and they made me burn my sick time to be with her. We're losing people to all kinds of employees. It's making this hard."
Local 2784 represents members who work in Coquille and North Bend. As they picketed Saturday, members of the Longshoremen union stopped to show support when the picket started.
"We had to clarify with the Longshoremen this was a picket, not a strike," Villers said. "If it was a strike, they would have stopped."
Local 2784 Union President Sid Walter said as lumber companies have struggled in recent years, the union workers consistently offered concessions to benefit the company. Now that things have turned the other way, it's time for RFP to do the same, he said.
"We've given up concessions year after year, contract after contract," Walter said. "It's not necessarily the company's fault. The economy's been very shaky."
Walter said with wages rising across the region, stagnant wages and limited benefits have hurt RFP.
"We've seen 100 employees leave in just the past 12 months for more lucrative positions," he said. "They've had 10 months to meet with us."
Local 2784 represents more than 300 employees who work for RFP. The vast majority are hurting, Walter said.
"Inflation is just hammering us right now," he said.
Walter said the concessions the union has agreed to is not just wages, but the union also agreed to freeze retirement packages, with the company currently putting no money into retirement.
"I've been there 25 years, and they've just been taking and taking," Walter said. "Right now, it's just corporate greed. We've lost some five, 10, 20-year employees."
Napier said the pickets last week were meant to send a message to RFP, a message he hopes the company hears loud and clear.
"We want to make sure the company hears us," he said. "We are not messing around. We want to make sure we're heard, and we don't want to wait until the end of April."
While the pickets were informational only, Napier said the union is prepared to go further if their needs continue to be ignored.
"No one wants to go on strike, but it could lead to that," he said. "Striking would be our absolute last bottom line, and I don't think we're anywhere near that yet."
