We are so used to driving through City Park to get to Beach Loop that I had forgotten that there was no road through the park at one time. An article on the front page of the Oct. 30, 1924, Western World is headlined "Want Street Thru Park."
"A petition is being circulated by Edward Rauschert asking the city council to extend Eleventh street through the south end of the city park (first picture). His contention is that there should be a direct street from Oregon Avenue to the beach. He owns property near the corner of Oregon Avenue and Eleventh."
In those days, the highway through Bandon was known as Oregon Avenue, as it continued north down the hill (past the Catholic church) as the main highway into town.
Ed Rauschert owned a service station on the corner of Eleventh and Oregon Avenue, which may have been the corner that Gene Bifano later purchased. He was a relative of Missy Rauschert Hagopian of Bandon.
"The proposal is not meeting with the approval of the people who some years ago were instrumental in securing the park property from private owners. They say that though the park has been used for a ball ground, the original intention of the people was to have a piece of land, suitable in every way, that could be used for a city park for all time. To replace the property at this time would seem to be impossible while the cost would be several times the cost of the park in the first place.
"Old timers particularly resent the attempt to cut a swath through the park for a street. As it stands the park can be better laid out for any purpose in which it might be put and the friends fear that cutting a road through it will be the entering wedge that will eventually mean the dismemberment of the property.
"A remonstrance is being prepared and that will be given wide circulation."
Not sure whether this was the year that the street opened through city park, but it's been there as long as I can remember.
An item in the same issue of the paper was headlined "Installing Resaw."
"Reed Gallier and Charles Davis are installing a resaw in the old woolen mill building (second photo) and will saw stock for the planer operated in the same building by the Perry Veneer company. They will probably get their timber from the C. and C. mill on Second street. It will come to them in the shape of six by sixes or a similar size and will be cut to the proper thickness by the new equipment. The high-speed planer will then reduce it to the battery separators that find a ready market in the East. The new mill will be operated by a 40 h.p. motor using power from the city system."
I have chosen the third picture of a small Coast Guard boat crossing the bar to illustrate the next story titled "Bandon Gets Rum Runner." The Oct. 16, 1924, Western World reported that a U.S. Coast Patrol boat would make the Coquille River its home port.
"A 75-foot patrol boat to assist in running down smugglers and booze boats will make Bandon bar home port after Dec. 15.
"She will be under command of a man from the Navy and will have a crew of eight men, some of whom will be drawn from the local coast guard station, but the two branches of the service will be separate and distinct. They will however cooperate with each other in the apprehension of smugglers and rum-runners.
"She will be too small and of too light draft to stand much weather but will be able to put to sea in any weather that the booze boats can land in.
"The vessel is one of 75 that are being built for use of the revenue department on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. Two of them are under construction at San Francisco and 15 of them on the Sound. The reason for building these vessels instead of using the larger sub-chasers that the government has on hand lies in the economy of operation on the smaller boats. Coos Bay will have two of the boats.
"This activity in the matter of running down the rum-runners is occasioned merely by the fact that goods are coming into the country without paying duty. It would make no difference if it were mineral water, the internal revenue department would be on the job to collect the import duty just the same.
"It is expected that under the terms of the new agreement between the U.S. and the British government the capture and confiscation of cargoes of liquor will show a heavy increase, and in this work the new Bandon boat will have an important part to play."
-----------------------------
My relatives, who were visiting for the weekend from the state of Washington, told me Friday about a rollover accident that had occurred the previous night about 9 o'clock on the South Jetty parking lot. They had heard sirens and saw police cars go by their home, and could tell that something was going on at the jetty.
They got there in time to see that a vehicle had turned over in the parking lot, which others say had just been graveled and smoothed out that very day in preparation for the summer season.
Officer Zach Carpenter of the Bandon Police Department cited Brendon Smith, 20, for careless driving as a result of the rollover wreck. Police Chief Cory Dhillon told me that the driver was evaluated by medics, but he was unsure if the driver suffered any injuries.
-----------------------------
The news had spread rapidly through the community Tuesday about noon that what appeared to be a fatal accident had just occurred on Highway 101, near the turnoff to the Beaver Hill Disposal site and the Charleston cutoff, north of Bandon.
It was not until several days later that the Oregon State Police released a press release which said that a Cottage Grove couple, Vera Lee Belcher, 76, and her husband, Clayton Gene Belcher, 78, had died in the head-on crash.
Their vehicle had been struck by a black Nissan Titan, operated by Heriberto Morado Ledesma, 35, of Coos Bay, who was accompanied by Hector Mireles Gallo, 35, and Alberto Ramirez Vazquez, 40, both of Coos Bay. They were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment and further medical evaluation.
Ledesma had been cited two days earlier for DUI with a blood alcohol content of .19%, but because there were no other charges, he was released to a sober driver, which is the policy of law enforcement agencies.
-----------------------------
I've learned of several deaths with ties to local people, including the fact that long-time Greenscapes Landscaping business owner Mike Greenway, 54, died recently. He and his former wife Michelle operated a nursery business for several years south of town where Mast Bros. shop is now located.
I also learned that Bill Will, who apparently lived in Reedsport and was a member of the Class of 1961, died last week. He was 79. His mother taught school in Bandon when they lived here.
Also Fay Whiting, who was married to the late Dr. Ed Whiting, and had lived in Bandon, died in Eugene April 23 at the age of 89. Dr. Whiting died in January.
-----------------------------
I've learned that Caroline McKemy is now in a rehabilitation center in Roseburg where she expects to remain for the next four to six months before returning to her home in Bandon. She recently underwent surgery.
She would love to hear from her friends, and cards and letters can be addressed to her at Bridgewood Rivers Assisted Living, 1901 NW Hughwood Drive, Roseburg, OR 97471.
-----------------------------
The Bandon High School girls track and field team emerged from the state meet this weekend as champions of Class 2A on the strength of a strong showing by Bandon freshman Marley Petrey, who was named athlete of the meet for scoring the most individual points. She is the daughter of Rushel Reed, an agent with Beach Loop Realty, and Todd Petrey, who works at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
Petrey won the long jump and the 300-meter hurdles. She finished second in the triple jump and the 100 meter race. Freshman Caitlyn Michalek (daughter of Dustin and Christine Whitmer Michalek, owners of The Big Wheel) and Katelyn Senn finished third and fifth in the javelin; Dani McLain finished third in the 1500 and Makiah Vierck was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles.
McLain, Michalek, Safaa Dimitruk and Analise Miller finished 8th in the 4x400 relay. Dani McLain is the lone senior on the team.
According to World reporter John Gunther, this earned Bandon coach Brett Hutton the career grand slam of state titles, with Bandon's boys cross country and track and field teams having won state titles under Hutton, as did the Bandon girls' cross country and now the track and field team.
The Coquille Red Devils girls won the Class 3A state championship for the second straight year. Trinidy Blanton is the only senior on the team.
The Tigers baseball team lost 5-11 to UVC (Umpqua Valley Christian) in a playoff game Friday, ending their highly successful season.
-----------------------------
I just saw that Sunset Motel, which was originally built by Herbert Brown and his son Vern shortly after the Bandon Fire of 1936 has been listed with Fred Gernandt at David L. Davis Real Estate for $16,500,000. I understand Fred's son, Ben, will be assisting his father with the listing. The motel has been owned by the Brown family, through daughter Judy Brown Densmore, since it was built. Both Herbert Brown and his granddaughter, Judy Densmore, are former mayors of Bandon.
This is only one of many Bandon businesses for sale, and next week I will let you know of the others that are now on the market.
-----------------------------
Don't forget that this Saturday, June 3, is the first of the chamber-sponsored Bandon Art Walks, from 4:20 to 7. Contact the chamber for more information.
Friday night's first of the Alive After Five wine walks, sponsored by the Greater Bandon Association, was a big success. The second one is set for June 16, with another on tap for the Fourth of July. Hours are 5 to 7, with glasses sold for $10 at the Port's picnic shelter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In