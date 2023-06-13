No. 1.jpg

In 1924, the city of Bandon was asked to extend Eleventh Street through City Park to allow direct access to the ocean.

We are so used to driving through City Park to get to Beach Loop that I had forgotten that there was no road through the park at one time. An article on the front page of the Oct. 30, 1924, Western World is headlined "Want Street Thru Park."

"A petition is being circulated by Edward Rauschert asking the city council to extend Eleventh street through the south end of the city park (first picture). His contention is that there should be a direct street from Oregon Avenue to the beach. He owns property near the corner of Oregon Avenue and Eleventh."

