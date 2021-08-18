Although the first picture I am sharing this week, of a man spraying chemicals on gorse in town, was taken a few years later, there was a lot of activity in 1950 concerning the eradication of gorse.
For many who had lived through the fire, only 14 years earlier, they could not forget the horror of losing their homes and they were ready to do what it would take to get rid of the gorse.
In May of 1950, the voters passed a five-mill, five-year property tax levy with its number one goal to address the gorse problem. Part of the money was also to go to improved street lighting and a replacement fund for a new fire truck.
Emboldened by support of the voters, the city was ready to start on its gorse control program "as soon as owners of gorse-infested property indicate their willingness to allow the city to go on the property for that purpose," said an article in the Western World.
The first step, which was to bulldoze fire trails where needed, was to be started as soon as property owners granted the necessary easement, which would allow the city access to the property for a period of five years for the sole purpose of destroying gorse by burning, cutting or chemical treatment. The easements were not recorded and were not assignable, so they would not interfere with sale of the property.
The recommended plan was to burn the gorse first, wherever possible, both as a first step in the treatment, and to reduce the existing fire hazard. After burning, and when the gorse was from two to six inches high, the area was to be sprayed with a mixture of chemicals at the rate of four pounds per acre.
Several weeks later, on the Fourth of July, firemen battled flaming gorse for two hours on the bluff overlooking the beach (second photo) after fire broke out during the aerial fireworks display.
The fire started shortly after 9 p.m. with the chamber of commerce fireworks display underway about a half mile north on Coquille Point. The fire came so close to the G. R. McNair home that the McNairs had moved many household items from the smoke-filled house before the fire was controlled.
Still determined to address the problem, the city declared Sept. 24, 1950, as "Gorse-Killing Day" and urged all able-bodied men to meet in city park, armed with axe, brush hook or hand saw. They would be split off into groups, each of which would attack one small section of growing gorse somewhere in town. The mayor and the councilmen had donated their month's pay to furnish coffee and cream for the community picnic, with the women of the community to provide the food.
Unfortunately, it rained the day, and Gorse-Killing Day was not held.
It is clear from the amount of gorse that still exists in the community, efforts through the years to eradicate it have not worked.
The third picture I am sharing was taken in May of 1958 as Hazel Colgrove, president of the Bandon Women's Civic Club, presents Lloyd's owner Mel Dahl with a plaque for his long-time support of the club, which held their meetings at Lloyd's.
* * *
Recently, one of my siblings found several boxes of mostly family pictures, and it was suggested that I might want to look through them before we determined what to throw away and what to keep. I was pretty sure I had already looked through all the family photos, so I begrudgingly spent some time dutifully going through the boxes. Boy was I wrong.
You can imagine the thrill when I found an envelope of 21 2"x3" photos taken within days of the Bandon Fire of September 1936 by my grandmother, Grace Felsheim. And, best of all, she noted on the back of each photo what had been there before the fire.
There was even one of my 20-year-old mother standing next to the ruins of the family home, labeled "Martine (short for Martha Virginia) next to her 'home.' " All that remained was a large stone fireplace and the chimney. Mother had left the previous weekend for her sophomore year of college, riding back to Eugene with her neighbor Raymond McNair. An accomplished pianist, she had left her prized sheet music collection in a box on the glassed-in porch at their 11th Street home, planning to return the following week to take them to the university with her. So, while she did save her clothes and other things she had taken to college, her prized sheet music collection was gone. But then considering that my grandparents were spending the weekend of the fire in Florence on a short vacation, and it took three days to get back to Bandon because of the burned out bridges, sheet music is only a very small part of what both sides of my family lost in the fire. They virtually saved nothing except what was in the Western World office, which, while damaged, remained intact.
To say that these photos are priceless is an understatement. They are some of the best I have ever seen of what remained after the fire.
I scanned them into my computer and then gave them to Jim Proehl at the museum, who scanned them at a much higher resolution, so they could be further preserved.
I have always wondered if locals, or even people who used to live here, had pictures of the fire that we had never seen. But I certainly did not expect to find them among my family's possessions. I am guessing that after my grandmother died in 1973, my mother inherited her treasures, but instead of going through them, they were apparently put away for safekeeping. Mother died in 2013 at the age of 96, so we are finally going through boxes that had been in storage and out of sight for nearly 50 years.
I will be sharing some of the best ones in coming weeks.
When I think of the money I have spent in the past few years purchasing old postcards of Bandon and newspaper photos of the fire (some for more than $25 apiece), I can only imagine what I would have paid for a treasure trove like this had I found them on the Internet.
* * *
I recently saw a study done by United Van Lines, which determines which states people are moving to ... and which states they are leaving.
I think I've figured out why the rental market is so hot; it seems that Oregon is the No. 2 destination of people fleeing other states, and the only state with a larger influx of people is Idaho. Our neighbor to the north, Washington, is fifth, while our neighbor to the south, California, is the No. 1 state that people are leaving followed by Iowa, Virginia, Mississippi, New Jersey, Illinois and New York.
Places with great weather, like Florida (No. 7) and Arizona (No. 3), are also considered desirable places to live.
Housing prices definitely vary in different states. For example, the median price of a home in Boise, Ida., is $332,698; in San Francisco, the median price is $1.32 million. The median price of a home in Oregon was said to be $344,200.
I really thought that with the mess in Portland that more people would be leaving Oregon; but wow, was I wrong. It seems that Oregon's plentiful trees and lush vegetation are big draws as is the fact that "Oregon is rife with tech industry jobs," particularly in the Portland-Hillsboro area, which is referred to as the "Silicon Forest." I've heard Portland called a lot of things lately, but no sense going there ....
* * *
Learning recently that 19 percent of the Covid cases in Oregon are breakthrough cases, meaning that vaccinated people are testing positive, has made me a bit uneasy about a post that I read this week concerning three employees who had tested positive at the Bandon VFW Post. The commander was urging anyone who had been at the post on the previous weekend to be tested. A lot of us were out there for the memorial service for Ken Butler, and we were in pretty close quarters for at least an hour and for some much longer than that.
So far, I haven't heard if any of the guests have tested positive, but I do know that there was a big surge in the number of people who came to Southern Coos Hospital last week wanting to be tested.
I also hope this will result in an increase of those getting vaccinated. I did read that 95 percent of those hospitalized with Covid in Oregon are people who have not been vaccinated.
Amy Moss Strong in the Bandon Buzz Saturday had a list of businesses which have closed or reduced their hours due to COVID exposure and staffing shortages. As of Aug. 7, they included Tony's Crab Shack, The Loft, Subway, Tin Cup Coffee, Rancho Viejo, The Human Bean, Herbal Choices and the VFW Hall.
* * *
The Old Town parking situation was made even more critical this week when Lisa Schilling, who owns the lot between First and Highway 101 adjacent to Fillmore Avenue, closed it. Earlier, Fred Gernandt, who owns the large gravel parking lot on First Street, across from the Port's marketplace building, fenced it off.
The parking situation became even more dire Saturday when a large wedding was held on Jetty Road, with cars parked all along the road and partially up Edison Avenue (better known to locals as Coast Guard Hill).
A woman who lives on Beach Loop Road told me Sunday how awful the parking situation has become during the Circles in the Sand events, which are sometimes held two or three times in a week. She said she is looking at moving from the community and told me that her neighbor is on tranquilizers because she is so upset over the illegal parking along Beach Loop.
And the city is getting ready to put "no parking" signs along one side of Face Rock Drive because it is so dangerous on "Circles" days that neighbors say an emergency vehicle could not get through the cars parked on both sides of the street.
Believe me, we hear the concerns, but there is no easy solution. Beach Loop definitely needs to be posted "no parking," and then it would need to be enforced.
I guess it's safe to say "Bandon has been found," now we just need to figure out where all our visitors can park... and not in someone's front yard.
* * *
Lately, I've been seeing a lot of familiar faces, but not under the happiest of circumstances as most have been at memorial services, with the latest on Sunday for long-time resident Jim Reilly.
The Reillys backyard was the setting for friends and family to gather in memory of Jim, with Donna and her children and grandchildren on hand to make people feel welcome.
We've all lost way too many friends this summer....
