The U.S. Coast Guard had a large role in Bandon's history since most of the travel in the early days was by ship. An article in a January 1924 issue of Western World provides some interesting background. I have chosen three photos from my collection to illustrate various parts of the article.

"Vessels making the Coquille river are protected by the crew of the United States Coast Guard. The station (first photo) is in the city of Bandon on a high point overlooking the ocean and the harbor entrance. The station is in charge of Capt. J.LI. Nutter who has been at Bandon for three years but who has had 28 years experience in the service. He is supposed to have a crew of eight men but owing to the shortage in the service he has only four regular men and three others who are temporarily at the station. The regular enlisted men are Chief Boatswain's Mate C.E. Boice, Mechanic's Mate H.G. Armstrong, and Surfmen James Goll and George W. Worthley. The temporary members of the crew are Hayes Perkins, Ford B. Williams and Robert Fahy.



