The U.S. Coast Guard had a large role in Bandon's history since most of the travel in the early days was by ship. An article in a January 1924 issue of Western World provides some interesting background. I have chosen three photos from my collection to illustrate various parts of the article.
"Vessels making the Coquille river are protected by the crew of the United States Coast Guard. The station (first photo) is in the city of Bandon on a high point overlooking the ocean and the harbor entrance. The station is in charge of Capt. J.LI. Nutter who has been at Bandon for three years but who has had 28 years experience in the service. He is supposed to have a crew of eight men but owing to the shortage in the service he has only four regular men and three others who are temporarily at the station. The regular enlisted men are Chief Boatswain's Mate C.E. Boice, Mechanic's Mate H.G. Armstrong, and Surfmen James Goll and George W. Worthley. The temporary members of the crew are Hayes Perkins, Ford B. Williams and Robert Fahy.
"The crew is splendidly drilled and in addition to being called upon frequently for strenuous life saving work, the members must go through regular drills, are on duty 24 hours a day at the station and must take turns at the lookout one mile and a quarter down the coast (second photo) from the station on the beach. There are a dozen studios which must be kept up and in which regular classes are held.
"The equipment is on the opposite side of the street (third photo) from the station where there are ways on which the boats can be quickly launched into the river. At the station is a Beevey-McClelland surf boat, self-righting and self-bailing life boat and a 136-foot self-righting and self-bailing powerlife boat for work on the bar when it is rough. At the lookout there is also a surf boat in a house maintained at that point.
"A man is kept on duty at all times, night and day, at the lookout.
"There is no other Coast Guard station on the coast north of Eureka on Humboldt Bay, California, so the Bandon crew is often called upon to make very long trips and must look after any vessel in trouble all along the Curry county coast. There is great need of one or two more stations between the Coquille River and Humboldt Bay as frequently the crew from Bandon must go through much hardship traveling a long distance down the coast in an open boat and besides an accident is likely to happen so far away that the crew must spend too much time in reaching the place before being able to give real assistance.
"The matter of another station south of Bandon has at various times been agitated and it is hoped that such a station may finally be secured but in the meantime the Bandon crew does splendid work, considering the great distance which must be covered."
Although I have no picture for the next story, it is interesting and needs to be shared. It came from the Sept. 25, 1914, Bandon Recorder, and talks about the wreck of the steamer Frances E. Leggett, said to be the deadliest maritime disaster in Oregon's recorded history. The vessel wrecked in a sudden storm five miles southwest of Tillamook Rock; two were saved and 60 perished.
"Arthur Ellingson of Coquille, and proprietor of the Bandon undertaking parlors, was in the city yesterday and informed The Recorder that he was at Gardiner and helped to embalm and prepare the bodies brought in there by the (steamer) Tillamook from the Leggett wreck.
"Mr. Ellingson says there were two men and one woman. The woman was about 22 to 25 years old and from articles found on her person it was thought her name was Parks. She had on several rings, one probably a wedding ring. There were no marks at all on the woman and only few on the men.
"The bodies of the men were also searched. The first one revealed a small watch, $3 in silver tied in a handkerchief, and in a pocketbook was the name Harry C. Chesley, pier 9, Seattle. He was probably a member of the crew."
A "Safe Boat," purchased several years ago by the Coos County Sheriff's Office for water rescues, marine events and general marine patrol, had been out of commission for over a year with unrepaired damage that was too costly for the budget.
As a result of action by the Board of Commissioners to use federal funding allotted to Coos County to refurbish the vessel, it is now available for the community and for the staff of the sheriff's office to carry out their day-to-day operations, according to a press release from Sergeant Adam Slater.
"The Board of Commissioners found this to be an acceptable use of federal funding and voted to have this vessel repaired and restored to duty within the Sheriff's Office marine division," Slater said. "We thank the board for understanding the importance of refurbishing the vehicle."
I recently saw a post on Facebook about the death of a former Bandon woman, Madeline "Maddy" Parks, who died Dec. 16 in Arizona at the age of 74. She was the widow of Bandon building contractor John Parks, who died several years ago.
The Eugene City Council, on a 5-3 vote, approved a motion to eliminate the use of natural gas in new residential building in Eugene, effective July 1.
One councilor said she felt the "good of the community outweighed the good of the individual."
Northwest Natural, the chief supplier of natural gas in Eugene, paid for a half page ad in the Register-Guard Sunday to advise the public of the decision. The ad pointed out that recent polling showed that 70 percent of the residents opposed the council's actions.
Some have said that this action will result in developers concentrating their building efforts in nearby Springfield, which does not prohibit natural gas.
If, in fact, the greatest percentage of the voters do not agree with the decision, they should immediately start a referendum petition to refer the measure back to the voters. Several of the councilors, and many who spoke at the council meeting, urged the council to put the issue before the voters, but the majority refused to do that.
-----------------------------The rainfall for January, according to my source, showed 9.98 inches, compared to 5 inches for the same period last year, and 14.13 inches in 2021.
Readers are reminded of the free household hazardous waste collection event Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beaver Hill Transfer Site.
"Now is the time to clean out your garage and home and bring your unwanted household hazardous waste chemicals to the free collection event," said a spokesman for the Coos County Solid Waste Department.
People from Coos and Curry counties may make an appointment by calling 541-396-7624. Appointments should be made prior to the day of the event. The best times to call are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Things that are not accepted include ammunition, asbestos, explosives, fireworks, radioactive materials, medical waste and sharps.
I saw an interesting interview by NewsWatch12, whose reporter interviewed State Representative Pam Marsh to find out what state lawmakers are doing about the ever-growing fentanyl and opioid crisis, which is sweeping the state.
One of the problems, according to Representative Marsh, is that Ballot Measure 110 currently allows users to hold onto more amounts of the drug fentanyl than other drugs that are on the decriminalized list.
"There was a hole in the law, which allowed people to be able to use or possess more fentanyl than they could of other hard drugs under Measure 110," Marsh said. "We're fixing that legislation so that we will be able to prosecute people for a minimal amount of fentanyl."
Another action being taken by the Oregon Legislature is a new bill that would allow Naloxone to be stocked in more public places such as restaurants, schools and other locations.
"However as many viewers have expressed to us, many believe that the underlying problem to the rise in fentanyl and opioid overdoses in the state has to do with the decriminalization of hard drugs related to Measure 110," said the reporter.
Instead of trying to fix a law, that came about through an initiative petition, the legislature needs to take immediate steps to refer it back to the voters. Unfortunately, Governor Tina Kotek has already said she would not vote to overturn "the will of the people." And without her support, it will not happen. It does not do any good to get people hooked on drugs through permissive laws and then spends millions to try and get them into treatment.
In closing Representative Marsh told the reporter that lawmakers will continue to watch the impact of Measure 110 and would consider changing the law if needed.
I don't know if she really said that, but if she did, she does not understand the gravity of the addiction problem in Oregon ... and the consequences which include increased crime, homelessness and an unwillingness of many addicts to seek treatment.
