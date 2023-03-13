One of Bandon's most historic buildings, commonly referred to as the Breuer Building, has managed to survive four fires, and today is a beautiful vacation rental at the west end of First Street.
Having escaped both the 1914 Fire and the Bandon Fire of 1936, the building, located just west of the Coast Guard building, suffered a roof fire in July of 1948. The fire, thought to have been caused by an overheated chimney or spark on the roof, was called in by Miss Josephine Breuer, who called for help. (She was the daughter of the long-time building owner Mike Breuer).
"Warren B. Smith Sr., who was working nearby, threw water on the flames, keeping them from spreading until the fire truck arrived. Principal damage was to shingles and the roof.
"While the truck was at the Breuer building, a grass fire was reported at the Louie Lowe cranberry bog at Ninth Street between Garfield and Jackson avenues," according to an article in the Western World.
The fourth fire (first picture) occurred in August of 1961. At that time the building was occupied by Josephine Breuer and her husband, Leonard Taylor.
"Water can be seen as it begins to rise form the hose toward the blaze which was confined mostly to the roof of the building.
"According to Fire Chief Bob Schultz, crabs were being cooked in the basement and sparks escaped from a faulty flu and ignited moss on the roof.
"The fire was discovered by Mrs. Taylor when she went upstairs and heard a crackling noise. She immediately called to Mrs. Richard McNeil, who lives across the street, and she called the fire department," according to the Western World article, who mentions Paul Leuthold as being one of the firemen at the scene. I am sure the man in the hat, running toward the building, is former long-time fire chief Curly Woomer, who died in 1967.
"The fire department's new deluge nozzle, capable of pouring a tremendous amount of water at great heights, was instrumental in saving the building despite a strong north wind.
"The Breuer building is one of Bandon's oldest landmarks."
At left, you can see the old Robertson's Sand and Gravel building, which today is Edgewater's Restaurant.
I was particularly interested in an item in the Jan. 13, 1921, Western World which explained that electric power service was being reduced to three days a week in Bandon.
"Western World (second picture) and other industrial establishments in Bandon are temporarily affected by the shortage of fuel, due to the fact that the Moore mill is not operating.
"Beginning this week the Bandon Power Co. inaugurated a three day power service instead of six days as usual. The juice is turned on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The night service is uninterrupted.
"This condition allows but three days for Western World to set up its type for the newspaper and do press work on the paper and in the commercial printing department. Coming at a slack period in advertising it makes it necessary to reduce the size of the paper to six pages.
"Machine shops, garages, meat markets, dentists, barbers and others are likewise handicapped by the curtailed service."
I found the third story, headlined Boiler Trouble Interrupts Work, in the Sept. 28, 1950, Western World.
"Operations at the plant of the Coquille Valley Dairy Co-op (third photo) were temporarily ceased last Wednesday when the furnace of the steam boiler collapsed.
"Damage was caused by excessive heat in the furnace when the pump stopped supplying water to the boiler, and automatic controls failed to shut down the boiler when the water level dropped.
"Meanwhile local plant's milk is being processed at the Swift & Co. plant at Sixes and the Langlois Cheese Makers plant at Langlois. The local concern has been sharing facilities with the Arago Cooperative Cheese Association since Aug. 8 when their plant burned."
-----------------------------
Earlier last week, the Bandon Police Department posted on Facebook that they were seeking the help of the public concerning a drive-by shooting which occurred on Beach Loop Road between 11th Street and Face Rock Drive at approximately 11:30 p.m. on March 1.
"No one was injured, but the Bandon Police are investigating and taking this matter very seriously. Any member of the public who has information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact us. Witnesses who heard anything, saw anything, or have video footage please contact the Bandon Police at 541-347-2241," said the post.
One person who commented said this was a vacation rental dwelling, and that a week earlier someone had thrown a hammer through one of the windows of the house.
Another wrote: "A hammer one week and then bullet holes two weeks later after the window was replaced. There is much more to this story. Now who uses a hammer?"
-----------------------------
A press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office reported that on March 2, at approximately 1:27 p.m., they received a report of an assault which had occurred on Seven Devils Road. Deputy Mong was dispatched to the emergency room at Bay Area Hospital to contact the victim who was being treated for injuries sustained in the assault. The victim said he was assaulted by a male suspect, when the suspect had unlawfully entered his residence.
"During the investigation the suspect was identified as Willie J. Jenkins, 48, of Bandon. Jenkins was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault, and taken to the Coos County Jail where he was booked and lodged.
Another Bandon man, Charles Jenkins, 46, was also in the county jail after being charged in connection with a robbery and attempted assault at Begin Agains in the Bandon Shopping Center several weeks ago.
-----------------------------
A 59-year-old Bandon man, Matthew G. Taylor, was rescued by two sheriff's deputies, Gray and Baker, after his vehicle had become disabled Feb. 20 in the snow at Rock Creek Campground south of Powers. He had reportedly not sought help until March 3, the same day he was rescued.
Taylor, who was reported to be cold and hungry but otherwise uninjured, was rescued shortly before 7 p.m., transported out of the mountains and given a ride to Bandon by members of the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office would like to remind people to avoid traveling in hazardous weather if at all possible. "If you must travel, please ensure your friends or family know your travel route. Prepare for winter weather and make sure you have extra water, food, blankets, cell phone and other associated items."
-----------------------------
People are reminded of the Bandon Community Darkness to Light Training March 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bandon Community Center, presented by Kids' HOPE Center.
Darkness to Light is a sexual abuse prevention training program that educates adults to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child abuse.
People are asked to contact Becky Armistead at becky@bandon.k12.or.us or Mary Carol Roberson at mcrobers912@gmail.com for questions regarding the training or to ask for free childcare at Ocean Crest Elementary School during the training.
The Kids' HOPE Center provides services to children throughout the county free of charge. Roberson said they have trained 4,734 Coos County residents.
Sponsors for the training, which is free, is sponsored by the City of Bandon, Bandon Rotary, Bandon Police Department, Bandon School District, Bandon First Presbyterian Church and the Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center. Pizza will be served to all attendees.
-----------------------------
Due to a sewer overflow in the Sprague theater last week, the Talent Show, which had been scheduled for Saturday, March 18, has been postponed. The sewer spill was not discovered until Wednesday, March 1. It had backed up through drains into the orchestra pit and rope pit, according to City Manager Dan Chandler. ServPro was contracted to clean up the spill.
-----------------------------
I learned this week that Mike Strong, brother of Wayne and Roger Strong, had died of cancer. After high school, he joined the Marines and served in Vietnam. He had a degree in business from Portland State University and worked as a longshoreman for many years in Longview, Wash., Newport and Coos Bay. He had lived in Coquille for the past 20 years. Other survivors are a stepsister, Connie, and stepbrother, Richard. Mike never married.
-----------------------------
People are reminded about the Bach Birthday Party and Concert, to be held Sunday, March 19, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Churc h. Some of Southwestern Oregon's finest musicians will be performing, and refreshments will be served. Admission is by donation at the door to benefit the grand piano fund at the parish hall.
