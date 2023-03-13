One of Bandon's most historic buildings, commonly referred to as the Breuer Building, has managed to survive four fires, and today is a beautiful vacation rental at the west end of First Street.

Having escaped both the 1914 Fire and the Bandon Fire of 1936, the building, located just west of the Coast Guard building, suffered a roof fire in July of 1948. The fire, thought to have been caused by an overheated chimney or spark on the roof, was called in by Miss Josephine Breuer, who called for help. (She was the daughter of the long-time building owner Mike Breuer).

