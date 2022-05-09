How I wished the community had tried harder to preserve one of the few buildings that remained after the Fire of 1936, and the subject of this story: the high school (first picture) in East Bandon.
An item in the January 19, 1950, Western World talked about a proposal to convert the old high school into a community hall as the students had only recently moved into the "new" high school across town, which was later destroyed in an arson fire in 1974. It was replaced by the high school that stands on the Ninth Street site today.
George Dow, long-time owner of the Bandon Seafood & Cold Storage on First Street (about where The Loft sits today), was president of the chamber of commerce and spearheaded the meeting to talk about turning the school building into a community center.
The paper had this to say about the meeting: "Those who spoke ... indicated agreement on the point that an adequate community building is sorely needed in the Bandon area, but all recognized the lack of sufficient factual data on which to weigh the feasibility of securing and remodeling the old school building for community use.
"The proposal was that perhaps the building could be remodeled to provide a large assembly hall and dance floor on the first floor ... make the basement into more or less permanent meeting rooms for various organizations and use the second floor for meeting rooms and/or offices or some variation of this plan."
Dow read a letter from a Coos Bay architect who had looked at the building. He said he could understand why it had been condemned by the State Board of Education for school purposes, but he did not feel it had been condemned because it was structurally unsound.
The group also said they should take a "straw vote" through the newspaper to see how the community felt about the proposal.
The architect estimated that it could cost between $15,000 and $20,000 to remodel the building.
Among the organizations represented at the meeting were the Bandon Chamber of Commerce, Bandon Grange, Naval Reserve unit, Parkersburg Community Club, Bandon Woman's Civic Club, Westmost Grange, Dew Valley Club, Bandon Game & Fish Club, Boy Scout Troop 17, Bullards Rifle and Pistol Club, Holy Trinity Altar Society, Bandon Golf Club, Bandon Riding Club, BPW Club, Cub Scouts and the Little Theatre group.
The proposal never came to fruition and the building was eventually torn down.
"Bandon Beach -- the summer playground for all of Southern Oregon" read the headline in the Dec. 16, 1915, issue of Western World, referring to my second photo."Vacation pleasures have long since ceased to be a luxury within reach only of the wealthy. Nowadays store and office clerks greatly outnumber millionaires in attendance at the various resorts throughout the summer months.
"Patrons seeking bathing, fishing, hunting, boating, camping and other outdoor pastimes for their own sake, are too few to justify large outlays for dance pavilions, skating rinks and the like. However, localities possessing natural attractions for the few and providing artificial amusements demanded by the man are in a position to reap a golden harvest. No resort on the Pacific coast comes closer to fulfilling this ideal than Bandon-by-the-Sea and in the place of hundreds who have spent their vacations here in the past, the future will see thousands looking upon Bandon as their summer home.
"Possessing the most beautiful beach in the world, this locality has long been heralded as a perfect summer resort, but the lack of proper transportation facilities has retarded its development. Of late years this handicap has been partially overcome by the growing popularity of automobiles and hundreds of motoring parties have taken advantage of the improved summer roads into Coos County to spend their vacations here.
"Several miles of seacoast make up what is generally known as Bandon beach, while locally the different points are designated as Whiskey Run, Merchant's beach, Two Mile and Four Mile.
"Recently a visitor made the remark that were it possible to live on scenery and pure air, Bandon people would find no need to work."
The third picture appeared on the front page of the Western World 65 years ago, on Jan. 5, 1956, titled "Same Old Sign But No Isolation." This sign was at Fillmore and Highway 101, and you can see Chappell's Service Station on what is now a vacant lot across the highway from Face Rock Creamery. On the right side, is the Kay building, owned by Denny and Beulah, and housing several businesses including a beauty parlor and an upstairs apartment. Today the building is owned by Heidi Sause. Next to it is the Coquille Valley Dairy Co-op (now the site of Face Rock Creamery).
Here's what the caption said: "The above picture was taken during the Christmas week-end flood which closed the highway for several days.
"Its presence was familiar to most Bandonians, as well as travelers from Curry county, as it has been more or less an annual occurrence during certain times of the year."This time, however, Bandon and northern Curry were not isolated, thanks to the Bullards Bridge and the Chrome road extending northward, with its cutover to the Seven Devils toward Charleston. "While this route was rough, it was passable, and permitted mail and food trucks to make regular deliveries. Even the Greyhound bus came over the route and kept partially on schedule until the road closure south of Port Orford discontinued service.
"The importance of an alternate route to the north was emphasized on this occasion, according to the Bandon Chamber of Commerce, and it is expected that more permanent improvements will result in the immediate future."
Four years later, the newly constructed Highway 101 between Bandon and Coos Bay was opened, and the annual flooding of the dike east of Coquille was not as disruptive, unless you happened to work in Coquille.
People are probably wondering why they haven't seen me having coffee at Bandon Baking Co. this week. Believe me, there's a reason. After a weekend filled with big crowds of mostly unmasked people (including an all-day meeting of hospital people, the Bandon Showcase program at the Sprague Friday night, the history program at the museum Saturday, the art show at the hospital Sunday and a budget meeting at city hall Monday night), I tested positive for COVID on Tuesday, and have been isolating since then.
And I wasn't the only one, apparently three others from the museum program also tested positive, and possibly a fifth person. The people I have talked to who tested positive were, like me, fully vaccinated, and most of us basically had nothing more than cold symptoms. I had no fever, no cough or no sore throat, but in spite of feeling fine, I continued to test positive on Sunday, six days after my first positive test, so it looks like it will be a few days before I appear again. Thanks to Zoom, I was able to attend the hospital board meeting Thursday night, and plan to Zoom into the council meeting Monday night. The biggest bummer is the complete loss of taste and smell.
But for those of you on Facebook who are telling each other, COVID is over. Please guess again! My advise remains the same: if you're not vaccinated, please rethink that decision.
When the announcement was first made recently by the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bandon was one of three areas off the Oregon Coast proposed for offshore wind energy production.
But the latest article, which appeared April 30 in the Oregonian, reduced the two spots to 12 miles offshore at Coos Bay and Brookings as the areas that could potentially host wind farms. The two areas comprise about 1.1 million acres in total.
The Interior is looking at how these wind farms might impact marine life and commercial fishing in those two areas.
The Oregon Coast Anglers will host a discussion regarding the wind farm process and other relative information in a series of coastal meetings. The meeting scheduled for Bandon is set for Saturday, May 28, at the Bandon Community Center "Barn" starting at 1 p.m., according to Steve Godin, president of Oregon Coast Anglers.
Godin can be reached at 541-255-3383.
A TV report Saturday night said a 27-year-old North Bend man, Ryan Melton, had been arrested for burglary in Bend after being found beneath the bed of a Bend woman, whose home he had broken into.
Police also discovered that Melton had been trespassed from a garage in the Bend area several days earlier and was in possession of a large duffel bag and backpack containing hunting and camping gear, worth $3,000 to $5,000 and suspected to be stolen.
He was on probation for a recent robbery in Coos County.
This is what happens when criminals realize there are few consequences for their actions ...
I spoke recently with a Reedsport city councilor who told me that the only thing holding up the removal of the controversial "road diet" through his town was a lack of money. He said ODOT agreed that the bottleneck needed to be removed, but he thought they might not have the money to do the work this year, but it is scheduled.
I thank heaven every day (and the many Bandon citizens and business people who urged the city to say no to a Road Diet) that we did not let ODOT talk us into this highway reconfiguration that has turned out to be a traffic nightmare for coastal communities. We opted, instead, for a flashing light at Ninth Street, which is complete but not yet functioning.
The councilor also said the bump-outs (islands) in Florence have been or are being removed.
