The first two photos I am sharing this week are of the wreck of the Randolph, a 60-foot long gas propelled schooner, which was built by the Herman Brothers at Randolph in 1910 and wrecked five years later.
The Randolph was built for service between the shallow draft harbors on the Oregon coast, according to Ernie Osborne in his book "Wooden Ships and Master Craftsmen."
"Although she was primarily gasoline powered, she also carried sails at the time of her launching. During her five years of service, she once stranded at the mouth of the Rogue River, but was refloated successfully."
The pictures were taken on April 15, 1915, when she capsized with six men aboard, while trying to cross the Bandon bar. Three men were lost: Ernest McConnell, part owner of the ship; R.E. Knorr, a Gold Beach druggist; and Milton Cox, a passenger.
Chauncey Carpenter, a deck hand, swam ashore. The life-saving crew from the Bandon station made their way to the ship while it was capsized in the breakers and cut a hole in her hull. In this way they were able to save Captain Charles Anderson and Engineer Henry Colvin, who had been trapped inside and feared dead.
It is their story that I want to share this week from an article which appeared in the Bandon Recorder.
"Imprisoned in the overturned hull of the boat, the ring of an ax in the hands of a life saver, hacking overhead, was sweet music to two of the rescued, the captain and engineer. Chopped into daylight they came forth from a tomb of the living, out from the foul, gasoline smelling atmosphere of the hull into the fresh air of freedom, after an experience that would try the stoutest nerves. Yet one of the rescued, who had persistently kept his pipe in his teeth, when he had been handed up into safety, nonchalantly asked for a match to light it .... of course, none could accommodate him. All had waded to his rescue in water up to their necks and were wet as he was. There were no matches in working condition in that party. But the incident serves as an illustration of the manner in which severe tests are met by men whose vocation is the life of a sailor."
In describing the accident, the article explained "the force of the waves swung her around past the south jetty and finally worked her onto the beach a short distance from the south jetty. There the hull laid bottom up and, as the larger breakers reached her, she was lifted further upon the beach.
"Spectators who witnessed the accident (first picture) say that when the boat went over, they saw two men swimming in the water. One was Carpenter, and they cannot be sure who the other was. Carpenter is an expert swimmer and a man of good judgment. Due to these facts he was enabled to get around the jetty to where he was rescued by Life Saver Roseburg.
"For a time it looked as if Carpenter would be the one man who would be saved. Not an arm or a leg showed to sight after the first few seconds as the tattered hull of the boat came drifting slowly onto the beach. Still there was no sign of life.
"But Captain Johnson of the Life Saving Service was determined to make an effort to reach the hull and make sure that no one alive was still in the boat. Calling for a rope he himself took the lead and waded out towards the boat. As fast as the crest of the breakers came he leaped up to keep them from dashing entirely over him. Two or three times he was swept back toward the shore but persevering he finally reached the boat. Once he was there with the rope tied to the rudder, it was easy for others to follow." (second photo)
And using an ax to chop away a board from the bottom of the boat, they found the two survivors.
A cheer went up from those watching from the beach.
Several weeks later two more bodies from the Randolph washed onto the beach.
The third photo appeared in the Aug. 30, 1956, Western World featuring James Morrison, 89, a resident of Tanglewood Manor who owned what was believed to be an heirloom of historical value - a hand-made flag with 13 stars and 13 stripes.
"The flag was in the possession of Morrison for a number of years before he knew it; it was buried in the bottom of a trunk of family keepsakes. The flag is made of rather coarse-woven material and is all hand-stitched. Holes for the stars were carefully cut from the blue field, and the white stars were whipstitched before being inserted. The fast colors are in good condition, but moths have damaged some of the material as is shown in the photo.
"The original flag, adopted by the Continental Congress June 16, 1777, had 13 stripes, alternate red and white, with a union of 13 stars of white on a field of blue.
"The Morrison flag, therefore, if of Colonial originality, would have been made sometime between 1776 and 1794."
Fortunately, the relic was given to his niece and her husband because Mr. Morrison died a short time after this photo was taken.
* * *
Several weeks ago, I saw a report of an assisted living center in Eugene, where there was a big COVID outbreak, with some eight employees and 20 residents affected. What did they have in common? They were unvaccinated.
They also interviewed the son of one of the residents, who said that even though he was vaccinated, he could only visit his father outdoors.
Does anyone see the irony of allowing unvaccinated staff to work closely with vulnerable elderly people, while vaccinated friends and family aren't allowed in?
Crazy is the best way to describe it.
* * *
There seems to be a huge disconnect between government and the state's small businesses. The latest to post a sign closing early is the Chevron station on Highway 101 at Elmira, which now closes at 5 p.m. because of a staff shortage.
Other businesses are equally impacted by the fact that they cannot hire help. Signs have been posted to let people know that they may have to wait longer for their food or the service they have come to expect.
But we are in the heart of tourist season, and people are traveling ... to Bandon.
And yet, not only was the child care credit of over $3,000 just announced, but earlier this week it was reported that children would be receiving $1,100 to compensate for the free food that they did not receive during the school year.
I wonder when government will get the message that as long as they continue to subsidize people's incomes, there will be no incentive to return to work.
* * *
Last week, I mentioned that the City Council's decision to approve the plan review for Mike Keiser's Bandon Beach hotel had been appealed to the Land Use Board of Appeals by local resident Nancy Evans.
As of July 22, Evans requested that the appeal be dismissed. In the hearing before LUBA, Evans represented herself; Shala Kudlac represented the city of Bandon, and attorneys Bill Kloos and Robert S. "Robin" Miller III represented Steere Bandon Associates, LLC and Chris Keiser.
I will keep you posted but hopefully this means that the construction of the new hotel at Coquille Point can finally begin.
In other news involving the Keiser family, it has been announced that Keiser plans a new 18-hole public course south of town to be known as New River Dunes, designed by David McLay Kidd. He is also planning for a new par-3 course designed by Tom Doak at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
I will talk more about this in future columns.
* * *
I was sorry to learn that Bob Reed, 80, died Saturday afternoon at home with his wife, Cleone, and loving friends at his side.
Bob was the founder of Robert D. Reed Publishers and he had produced and distributed about 2,000 titles in his 50-plus years as a publisher, an endeavor that was greatly assisted by Cleone in recent years.
Bob spent some time in the Swing Bed wing at Southern Coos Hospital before going home where he was surrounded by his many Bandon friends and family members, who came to say their goodbyes.
* * *
I mentioned that I would share the rest of the story about the salmon crisis on the Coquille River, but since I am running out of space, I will recap it next week and let people know what they can do to put pressure on the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to rebuild the Ferry Creek Hatchery program.
* * *
It has not been a good week for public figures and certainly not for our local friends, who I have mentioned in recent weeks. I learned that Don Ivy, chief of the Coquille Indian Tribe, died July 19 at the age of 70 after battling cancer for seven months.
Earlier, former Douglas County Commissioner Joe Laurance, 71, of Roseburg was killed in a motorcycle crash on Highway 138 East, and several days later state Representative Gary Leif, 64, also of Roseburg, died of cancer.
Lately we have mourned the loss of George Trott, Jack McMahon, Larry Hardin, Don Chance, Jim Curran, John Sample and Ken Butler ... and this week, Bob Reed.
I was also waiting for more information but I talked with Tami Cox Pearce at Jack's service and she said that in less than a month, between May 19 and June 11, three members of her family had died, including her sister Marla (Class of 1977), her brother Rick Cox (Class of 1974) and Rick's son, Ricky. Tami, Marla and Rick all graduated from Bandon High and were the children of Barbara and Fred Cox.
* * *
I will also talk more about the history hike that Reg Pullen, Jim Proehl and I will be hosting Sunday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m. If you're interested, mark your calendar.
