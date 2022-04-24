The first picture I am sharing tells a very different story about the community of Prosper, which was a thriving town over 100 years ago as evidenced by a story in the Dec. 16, 1915, Western World.
"Prosper, on the Coquille River two miles and one-half above Bandon, is one of the busiest towns in the lower valley. Unlike the majority of the river towns, it derives little support from the surrounding farm lands and depends almost entirely for support upon the lumber mills, a shingle mill and two salmon canneries located there. The population is about 400.
"Each year 50,000,000 feet of lumber is loaded on vessels at the wharves of the two Prosper mills, while 5,000,000 shingles and 20,000 cases of salmon fill out the cargoes of these ships. Supplying logs for the mills is another occupation which many of the residents follow. Connected with Bandon by jitney lines maintaining hourly service, most of the town's marketing and shipping is done in that city.
"The mills, docks and other industrial plants are located on a long, narrow strip of land between a high bluff and the river. On top of the bluff are several pretty homes and the attractive $10,000 grade and high school building. Modern in every particular, Prosper's school building would be a credit to any community and very few districts are getting more for their money in the way of results, than are these people."
The second picture is a street scene of Prosper taken in 1913. Today there are still a number of homes along the river.
I've always wondered about this third picture, of the Racket Store, as although it looked like they must have sold clothing, I wasn't sure until I came across an ad in the Christmas section of the 1916 Western World. This picture was taken a few years earlier, as it appears they are advertising the 1913 White Cedar Festival.
The ad read: "The Old Reliable Racket Store is the Only Place to Buy Your Christmas Presents. Our large assortment of TOYS including Dressed Kid body and the latest Unbreakable Dolls, Games, Books, Xmas Cards, Sewing Sets, Erectors, Electric Motors, Balls, Tops, Marbles and other things too numerous to mention, now on display. Our Hand Painted China is worthy of your consideration. Our Notion Department is extensive. Also a complete line of Groceries, Graniteware, Earthenware and Glassware at bedrock prices. Courteous treatment guaranteed. We solicit your patronage and will strive to please you. D. W. Carpenter, Manager."
In spite of the racks of clothing that can be seen through the window, there is no mention of it being a clothing store.
To the right, under the Racket Store sign, you can see the door to the Emergency Hospital. While going through my hundreds of pages of history stuff, I found some information about the Emergency hospital in the spring of 1919. An ad in the March 20 issue reads: "For Sale. Emergency Hospital, Bandon, fully equipped, seven patient rooms, operating room, kitchen, etc. A Good opening. $500 will take it. Want to sell before April 1. Address: K.E. McKenzie, Bandon, Ore."
The Racket Store was in the Oaks Building, on the corner of Alabama and Wall streets, in the area where Devon's Boutique is now located.
In those days, Wall Street ran east and west in front of the old Bank building (now Masonic building), which housed Western World, and ran below the hill over to Oregon Avenue and First Street.
A 29-year-old Langlois man, Kyle Lawrence, was life-flighted to OHSU in Portland last Monday morning after a pickup truck he was driving skidded on a hail-slickened Highway 101 near West Coast Game Park and struck a logging truck. The Jaws of Life were need to free Lawrence from the vehicle.
His three-year-old daughter Ella was in the back seat and was not injured.
Kyle is married to Megan Lawrence, who formerly worked as a planner for the City of Bandon. He is the son of Jackie Lawrence of Bandon, and works for the Port of Bandon.
Kyle was listed in critical condition, and five days later was moved off the ICU floor, and "continues to make a little progress in the right direction each day, but its unclear how long we will be in Portland at this point," his wife posted on Facebook Saturday.
"Kyle has started physical therapy, but requires a lot of assistance and has a long way to go before we can think about going home and getting back to normal life. Being apart from our daughter is difficult for both of us," she said.
Thirteen years ago, while a senior at Bandon High School and a member of the Pacific High School soccer team, Kyle almost lost his life when he was struck by a vehicle on the highway in front of the Port Orford-area school. Kyle, who along with his brother Cody were both Eagle Scouts, was in a coma for several months as he recovered from his injuries, with his mother at his bedside.
Facebook has erupted with an outpouring of love and support for Kyle and Megan as they continue together on his journey of healing.
Pictures have been posted on Facebook of a smiling Hannah Gibson, 28, a Bandon native, who just completed 165 days of cancer treatment at Advent Infusion Center in Florida, where she has been living and working. Her mother, LeeAnn Remy McCradic, Director of Community Relations at Bandon Dunes, has been with her during the journey. She is the granddaughter of Ann Remy and the late Dr. Del Remy, and the daughter of Brian Gibson.
The post shows Hannah ringing the bell in celebration of her last chemo treatment...a celebration that was joined by a crowd of nurses and caregivers at the cancer center.
I had not heard about this until I read it on Facebook, but in mid-March, a man climbed over the fence into the back yard of a home at Fourth and Garfield and broke into the home through the sliding glass door shortly after 1:30 in the morning.
The homeowners Jennifer Myrick Young and her partner Bob Vile had heard a noise and checked out the house and their vehicles when they heard the sound of the sliding glass door breaking. Bob started to the back of the house and yelled "who are you?"
Jennifer said she heard scuffling as she was trying to dial 9-1-1 for help, frightened for the safety of her partner, who is 70 years old. The man came at Bob, so he hit him twice in the head with the flashlight, and held him until police got there, she said.
The couple had high praise for the actions of the Bandon Police Department who arrived immediately on the scene and arrested a 30-year-old Tigard man, Henry Jordan Wiidanen.
The man has not yet gone to court, but a check of the jail log shows that he is not in the Coos County Jail. He was charged with one count of criminal trespass in the first degree and criminal mischief in the second degree, both misdemeanors.
Jennifer said originally he was charged with trespass and breaking and entry, but apparently the DA reduced the charges to trespass and criminal mischief.
A check of his background indicates that this is not his first brush with the law as he had twice been charged with possession of cocaine, twice cited for oxycodone use, as well as second degree forgery, possession of a forged instrument and third degree theft.
This is the second incident in the last 30 days involving forced entry into a Bandon area home, with the other involving the use of a weapon.
Governor Kate Brown was in Bandon Friday visiting the Bandon State Fish Hatchery in a trip hosted by the Coquille Indian Tribe.
In Bandon, the governor "learned about the tribe's salmon restoration partnership with ODFW, and heard about Oregon's increasingly rundown hatchery system, particularly the aging Bandon Hatchery at Ferry Creek," said a press release from the Tribe.
"It was a wakeup call ... like this place needs to be upgraded fast," the governor is quoted as saying.
Coquille Tribal Chairman Brenda Meade, who accompanied the governor along with Tribal executive Mark Johnston of Bandon, said her tribe and others want to help state and local authorities when resources for such projects are scarce. The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission is now considering a proposal from the tribe for co-management of the Coquille River watershed.
While in Bandon, the Governor and her entourage spent about 45 minutes visiting the Bandon waterfront, including time with Chamber president and Farm & Sea owner Lori Osborne.
People are reminded that the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is hosting an in-person reception for its new Art Show "Music of Life," featuring artist Jardin Kazaar of Coos Bay, who owns Black Market Gourmet, from 1 to 3 Sunday, April 24. Masks are required.
The annual Bandon Chamber dinner and election of officers was held last week at the Bandon Community Center, with the dinner catered by Wilson's market, Edgewaters, Farm & Sea, Coastal Mist and others. Speakers were Travel Southern Oregon Coast Executive Director Julie Miller, City Manager Dan Chandler, Bandon Dunes General Manager Don Crowe, Marie Simonds of Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, Mark Johnston of the Coquille Indian Tribe and Reg Pullen, chairman of the Port of Bandon. Chamber president Lori Osborne and the slate of officers were re-elected, and chamber executive Margaret Pounder was given a standing ovation for her work on behalf of the chamber and Bandon businesses.
