The first picture I am sharing this week was taken in 1958 of Leona (Mrs. Ralph) Swenston's kindergarten class, when they attended the school at the new kindergarten building on Ninth Street. Today that is the district office.
A front-page article in the Dec. 18, 1958, Western World invited the public to attend an open house in the "new building near Bandon High School."
"The new building is located on Ninth Street, across from the BHS Industrial Arts building (which was part of the Bandon High School complex that burned in an arson fire in January of 1974.)
"The spacious, 30x46 building with butterfly roof is of contemporary design, compatible with the new Harbor Lights Junior High appearance, with emphasis on 'attractive appearance, without sacrificing simplicity and economy,' according to the Swenstons, who drew their own plans and supervised construction." (The junior high building, which was located directly behind the high school, was saved the night of the fire, but the high school was a total loss).
I tried hard to identify the students in the photo, and here is what I came up with: Mary Shindler is standing next to the teacher, and next to her is Peggy Ward. At far right, I see Stanley Martin, John Prahar and probably Russ Fraser, in the plaid shirt. I am pretty sure that Peggy Howard is in the photo, but so many are not facing the camera, that it's hard to identify them. This would have been the BHS Class of 1971.
The second photo is of Millard School, which in May of 1956, completed its second year on Langlois Hill.
Its students were headed for West Point, The Air Force Academy and the Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.
"The school, with Homer B. Millard as headmaster, turned out four students the first year, 10 this year, and expects to have 15 enrolled in September, which at present is the school's capacity." (Later, the Millards purchased Tanglewood and moved the school to the Bradley Lake location, which is now owned by Bandon Dunes).
"The regular school term, preparing candidates for the service academy entrance examinations next Spring, will open Sept. 21. In this course students will cover three years of math, four years of English and one year of American history."
I have a special fondness for everything Millard as the colonel's wife, Esther, was my high school English teacher, and today, based on her teaching, I have a pretty strong background in grammar.
