In 1958, a new kindergarten building opened in Bandon, and Leona Swenston taught at the school.

The first picture I am sharing this week was taken in 1958 of Leona (Mrs. Ralph) Swenston's kindergarten class, when they attended the school at the new kindergarten building on Ninth Street. Today that is the district office.

A front-page article in the Dec. 18, 1958, Western World invited the public to attend an open house in the "new building near Bandon High School."

Millard School on Langlois Mt. probably taken in the '50s

Millard School on Langlois Mt. probably taken in the '50s
