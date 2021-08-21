Through the years, I have often mentioned Millard School, but without a lot of information about what a first-rate unique school it really was. There are lots of stories about generals and other top ranked military officials who "got their start" at Millard School.
Millard School was established on Langlois Hill (first photo) in the spring of 1953.
An article on the front page of the April 23, 1953, Western World reads: "the chance to combine a summer ranch vacation with a year's high school work in Math and English is what the Millard School of Langlois is offering to high school boys of average intelligence or better."
What would amount to a year's worth of math and English would be condensed into the nine-week course, which opened June 15 and closed Aug. 13.
"The Millard School is owned and operated by Colonel Homer B. Millard, owner and operator of the famous Millard school for West Point in Washington, D.C. As a result of his 21 years of successful operation of his West Point school, Colonel Millard is equally expert in college preparation and the handling of young men.
"Many parents feel that a boy who has had at least a year in college prior to his induction into the armed forces is more likely to go ahead with his college upon reverting to civilian status than the boy who has had no college experience.
"No country in the world is as wasteful of its young people's time as our country.
"As a private boarding school, with 24-hour-a-day control of its students, it is able to provide thorough instruction and, through close supervision, the development of good study habits.
"The emphasis on discipline and supervision will be of particular interest to parents, concerned about their children's whereabouts during summer vacation days and nights."
I can tell you from talking to Millard boys when I was in high school, back in the '50s, that discipline was a very big thing at the school, and no one wanted to sneak out at night because of the German Shepherds, who were part of the Millard "family."
The article explains that during World War II, Colonel Millard served as deputy chief of staff for the 9th Bomber Command at Las Vegas, New Mexico, and set up and commanded the Combat Crew Schools at Salt Lake City. He was a native Oregonian and attended Lincoln High School in Portland.
"Mrs. Millard also combines a military, administrative and teaching background." It explains that after teaching for several years at the university level, Mrs. Millard entered the United States Navy as a WAVE, serving for almost nine years before her resignation. At that time Mrs. Millard was a teacher at Bandon High School.
Mrs. Millard was my English/grammar teacher at BHS, and I can honestly say that I learned more from her than I did all my other teachers put together, but maybe it was because it was my favorite subject. Math, on the other hand, was a different story.
In early 1962, the Millards closed their school in Langlois after purchasing the former Tanglewood Resort property south of Bandon and moved the school to its new location. Several months later Col. Millard died of a massive heart attack.
I took the second photo in November of 1962 of Colonel Kenneth E. Tiffany, who had been hired as the principal of the school, to assist Mrs. Millard who had taken charge after the death of her husband. The cannon that Col. Tiffany stands alongside was later given to the Bandon Historical Society museum by Mrs. Millard. In 1962, Paul Tiffany, 21, was a student assistant to his father.
In an article about the school moving to Tanglewood, which I wrote, it explains that on Saturday evenings, the boys who had not broken rules during the week were brought into Bandon to attend the local theater, or on special occasions a teenage dance.
"The boys no longer sleep in barracks as they did when the school was on Langlois Hill, but now sleep two or three to a room (in the building which formerly housed Tanglewood Manor.) The large apartment house is used by Mrs. Millard as her home, and the bottom floor is the administrative office.
The former skating rink has been turned into a gymnasium for the boys, and the west end of the building is used as a kitchen and dining room." After the Millards purchased the property, two new classrooms were built east of the gym building.
Last week, Jim Proehl, Gayle Nix, Donna Mason and I were given a tour of Tanglewood by Dunes staff housing manager Katy (Vierck) Gonzales, and it was like stepping back in time when we entered the big skating rink. It frankly looked just like it did decades ago when we used to go skating out there. As I mentioned recently in my column, the property has been purchased by Bandon Dunes Golf Resort to be used as staff housing.
The third picture I am sharing is of long-time city attorney and close friend Myron Spady, who died Thursday, Aug. 12, at the age of 97.
I chose to share this photo because it is the Myron that we knew and loved for so many years, although I did share a good one of him, taken just a few years ago, on Facebook.
He was a charter member and past president of the Bandon Lions Club, which was chartered in 1951 with 18 members. In 1952, he was named city attorney, a position in which he served for nearly 40 years before Fred Carleton took over.
Myron was very active in the community and was always willing to lend a hand, which I have learned by going through old issues of Western World and often seeing his name as being part of clubs and organizations which served the community.
For years, he and Tom Gant were in charge of cooking the meat in the open fire pit at City Park for the Cranberry Festival beef barbecue.
He was totally devoted to his wife Lillie, who died some years ago, as did his son, Tim, and daughter, Susan.
Among his immediate survivors are three sons, Mike, Mark and Marshall, and their families.
I still remember the wonderful parties Myron and Lillie would host when I was on the city council, back in the late '70s. Their home was beautiful and so welcoming.
It is sad to think that in a four-month span, we have lost the two city attorneys who served the City of Bandon for nearly 70 years. I am sure that is a record that will never be broken.
* * *
I saw on Facebook in the Bandon Chamber of Commerce Member Forum that the owners of Bandon Auto Repair (located on Grand Avenue near Face Rock Creamery), James and Ashley Richmond, had lost their Gold Beach home to fire. They have commuted from Gold Beach since buying the business nearly three years ago, although their three young children attend school here.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to assist the family.
* * *
I was also sorry to learn that John Drew, husband of former city councilor Nancy Drew, died last week at the age of 90. Through the years that Nancy served on the council, John always accompanied her to meetings and to the league conference, so I got to know him well. He was a neat guy and a great ambassador for Bandon.
* * *
I always love it when people share their good fortune or positive stories with me, and this week I heard about Shane Wilder, the grandson of Donna and Richard Misseres of Bandon, who was a member of the six-person Southwestern Oregon Community College Culinary Team that recently won a national award at a competition held in Orlando, Fla.
Wilder, who is originally from Eugene, now works at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
Their prize-winning meal was a salmon dish with a crab reduction sauce, a summer salad with tomatoes and red wine vinaigrette, a coffee roasted lamb, and a bourbon poached peach dessert.
* * *
COVID continues to rear its ugly head, with more of our local businesses closing for several weeks, or long enough to have their employees tested. The latest announcement of a lengthy closure, to Aug. 28, is Billy Smoothboars, after Dan Barnett posted that illness was forcing the closure. Also Sunday, Lord Bennett's posted that it would not be open that night because of a possible exposure to a staff member.
Others, like Tony's Crab Shack, have now reopened and were greeted with standing-room only lines waiting to be served.
I went on the Facebook page of the city's front-desk gal Linda Eickhoff, and there were many friends expressing sorrow for the loss of her father, who died of COVID, while the family was on a family trip to Nebraska last week. It is so sad because Linda and her parents were very close.
I know I sound like a broken record, but if you not been vaccinated, please do so as your chances of ending up in the hospital are diminished, and you won't be as likely to spread it to your friends and family.
* * *
After reading my story about Bandon's efforts at eradicating gorse back in the 1950s, Liza Ehle wanted me to be sure and share with my readers what is being done about gorse now through the efforts of the Gorse Action Group. "We are proud of what we have accomplished in Bandon, and statewide, with the cooperation and collaboration of our 35 hardworking partners. Our efforts with gorse represents an amazing volunteer commitment, many hours of strategizing and program development, new science and management tools, even bio-control research and experimental machinery. Our ongoing success is highlighted by the new (city) ordinances and county Urban Growth Boundary connectivity, state and federal grants and programs now firmly in place, and our parks and highways making it a priority with multi-year strategies.
"Additionally local landowners have been jumping on board, removing hundreds of acres this year as we coordinate with them. Finally, here in Bandon, at Ground Zero, we have begun the seven phased District Abatement plan which is well underway with coordination by our Vegetation Manager Gerald "Bear" Slothower, the city utility crews and contractors, and a code enforcement officer. I think we have a lot to be proud of in our future for gorse control," said Ehle of Windward Gardens, LLC.
