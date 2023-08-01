The headline in the February 13, 1941, Western World tells the story of one of the last remaining wooden lumber carriers in the coastwide trade.
The partially submerged steam schooner Bandon is pictured as it is towed by the Port of Bandon tug into the Coos Bay harbor.
"With her deckload gone, part of her hold cargo floated out through the hatches, and with the ship filled with water, the Ban-don was towed in over the Coos Bay bar at about noon Tuesday after she had been picked up at sea by the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Shaw-nee of Eureka 22 miles west of Brookings Sunday evening.
"The Bandon sailed from Bandon at 8:15 Saturday morning with 450,000 feet of lumber. She had no difficulty in crossing the bar and was proceeding south under satisfactory speed when early Sun-day morning she encountered a terrific wind storm that lasted for several hours,. The ship took a hard beating and soon began to leak so badly that the pumps were unable to take care of the wa-ter." The rough seas had opened the vessel's seams.
"The deckload of 275,000 feet of lumber was jettisoned by the crew. It was necessary to shove all of it overboard by hand, but it took only three hours to do it, as everybody, even the cook, was working at top speed.
"Making only three miles an hour the Shawnee, with its submerged tow, passed off the coast of Bandon Monday evening. Only small portions of the bow and stern were visible above the water. The Bandon was drawing between 23 and 25 feet of water. Her normal draft when loaded was only about 15 feet.
"The S.S. Bandon is like an old cat, according to R.T. Moore (of Moore Mill) who recalled that the current episode marks the sixth time that the Bandon has been in jeopardy. Harking back, he said the jinx has been on it from the beginning. While she was under construction in the Price Shipyard in Bandon, she was destroyed by fire. The shipyard closed down and the plans were taken to North Bend where construction was started anew. Through the years, she was grounded four times and each time was floated off and re-paired.
Ironically, 20 years to the month later (February 1961) the Sause Bros. new barge Bandon, loaded with two million board feet of lum-ber, ran into difficulties about five miles off Trinidad Head and was taken into Eureka. The deck cargo had shifted to the right, causing the side of the barge to be submerged under six feet of water. It was necessary to pump water into the port side to level the load. And the jinx continued ....
The second picture, taken in February of 1961, shows the mammoth barge Pacific 1 headed out of the Bandon harbor carrying more than four million board feet of lumber, en route to the Los Angeles harbor.
Towing the barge was the tug Crescent; following it to make sure it got safely across the bar was the tug Virginia Phil-lips. Note the many cars in the foreground, and the huge waves crashing against the north jetty.
The third photo, taken in January of 1961, features members of the Bandon Lions Club as they fundraise for the March of Dimes. From left (by memory) are Ronnie Larson, R.L. Parks, Don Potterf, How-ard Tucker, O.S. Valentine, young Chas. Waldrop, Eddie Waldrop, Ralph Yockey, Carroll Nettleton, Frank Jarvis and Howard Kehl.
Wayne Butler, owner of the Prowler Charter, was honored recently for saving the lives of four people, who capsized while crossing the Coquille River bar in June of 2022.
Through the efforts of Dave Romanowski, Coquille, a member of the Marine Corps League, Wayne received the Legion of Honor Award through the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation, which is under the auspices of the American Legion.
Wayne said it took him completely by surprise.
The Legion of Honor award program recognizes ordinary people who do extraordinary things. ... who perform acts of selfless service in their local community.
"His quick action and his willingness to risk himself and the oth-er 15 members on the boat to ensure the safety of the four who needed his help was more than many others would ever think to do," said his daughter, Sara Butler. "I am so proud to be his daugh-ter."
Not long after receiving the award, Butler once again responded to a call for people in need after a small boat lost power while crabbing in the river, and was blown into the rocks just west of Edgewater's, where it was tightly wedged. Butler was able to res-cue the three men on the small vessel.
The big news as I am writing this Sunday evening, July 16, is the Flat Fire in the Oak Flat/Agness region of the Rogue River-Siuslaw National Forest in Curry County, 35 miles up the Rogue River from Gold Beach. It apparently started Saturday evening around 6, and by late Sunday afternoon it had grown to 3,000 to 4,000 acres in size. Curry County Commissioner Brad Alcorn, in an address to the people Sunday evening, said it will be even bigger before it is contained. He said there are a lot of rumors as to how it started, but the cause is still under investigation. "It's too early to jump to conclusions," he said.
An earlier report indicated that weather conditions and terrain are not favorable "and rapid growth is expected over the next few days."
As of Sunday evening, Alcorn said it had not spread into private lands, but is burning in the scar area from the Biscuit Fire of several years ago. "It's a big fire and it's going to get bigger." He told residents to be prepared for the smoke which will make its way to the communities, like Gold Beach and Brookings, depending on which way the wind blows.
Alcorn said the response was immediate, and he mentioned the enti-ties who were at the evening's briefing, among which included the Coos Forest Protection Association, Josephine County Emergency Management, Curry County Emergency Management, the U.S. Department of Forestry, Curry County Sheriff John Ward and the State Emergen-cy Management team.
He said Sheriff Ward is in contact with at least 14 homes in the area, and that the volunteer Curry Search and Rescue group had gone deep into the area of the blaze to warn recreationists or others of the approaching fire.
"They are taking a very aggressive approach to this fire," said Alcorn.
Rainfall for June was negligible with only 0.68 inches of rain, compared to 3.07 inches the previous June. The total rainfall for May and June was 1.50 inches.
While in Port Orford Friday to meet the new city administrator John Huttl, he happened to mention that Bandon service station op-erators (or the state) should be posting a sign along the highway advising people that there is no gas for the next 56 miles (Gold Beach), as the station in Port Orford is closed for refurbishing. It could certainly save some unsuspecting motorist a lot of frus-tration. Lines have been long at Bandon's two gas stations this summer, but it would be worth the wait if you were running low ....
A press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office warned that a phone scam involving nefarious individuals claiming to be "Capt. Sanborn," from the Sheriff's Office has been circulating the local area. The caller asks for payment to avoid being arrested on out-standing warrants.
"Please know that the Coos County Sheriff's Office will NEVER con-tact you via phone and request money in exchange to clear a war-rant, or for any other legal matter," said Sgt. Adam Slater. "If you have concerns that you may have been scammed, please report the information to the sheriff's office at 541-396-2106," said Slater.
Just when we hadn't heard much about Covid lately, I've learned that a few employees of Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center (who I understand were vaccinated) have tested positive for Covid, as have people in the general community.
People are urged to watch for cold and flu-like symptoms which could be Covid-19. If you use an antigen test, a person should be retested 3-4 days after the original test to ensure you do not have Covid.
The Redfish Music Festival's summer concert schedule includes two performances in Bandon. Fritz Gearhart, president of the board of Redfish Music Festival, said that Thursday, July 27, from 4 to 5 p.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, there will be a free festi-val preview and reception. "Come and hear a preview of the move-ments for the upcoming concerts," said Gearhart. Donations will be accepted to support the festival.
On Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m., the Student and Faculty Concert will be held at the Sprague Theater featuring student chamber en-sembles of the festival. Tickets are $20 at the door or in advance at Eventbrite. Under 18 are free. Other concerts are at redfishmu-sicfestival.com.
Other upcoming events include:
GBA Wine Walk, Friday, July 21, 5 to 7; glasses at picnic shelter.
The John Nyhart Memorial Cribbage tournament July 22 and 23 at the Bandon Senior Center, in City Park, off 11th street. Information at scottamilo@msn.com.
July 22 free program "Mayor Drane is Missing, the Shindlers are Kidnapped, with Live Music," 1 p.m. at Bandon History Museum.
July 22 and 29, Bandon Playhouse Theater Workshops, 10 a.m. to noon, at Sprague Theater. For info, leave a message for Amy Moss Strong at 541-290-9989. Bandon Playhouse meets monthly on the sec-ond Thursday at 6 p.m. at the theater lobby. Everyone is welcome.
July 25 to 29, Coos County Fair at Myrtle Point fairgrounds.
Good Earth Community Garden members are hosting a Garden Party Saturday, July 29, from 2 to 5 at the garden, 780 8th Court SW, Bandon. Educational sessions, music and more. Parking is limited. Information: bandongoodearth@gmail.com.
Aug. 1, Tuesday, Bandon Police Department's National Night Out program, 5 to 8 p.m. in City Park; free food, demonstrations, ac-tivities.
Aug. 5, First Saturday Art Walk, 4 to 6:30 p.m., keepsake glasses and map, $10, at Visitor Center in Old Town.
