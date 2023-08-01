No. 1.jpg

The Bandon is towed the Port of Bandon tug into the Coos Bay Harbor after ship nearly sunk while carrying a load of lumber

 Photo contributed by the Mary Schamehorn collection

The headline in the February 13, 1941, Western World tells the story of one of the last remaining wooden lumber carriers in the coastwide trade.

The partially submerged steam schooner Bandon is pictured as it is towed by the Port of Bandon tug into the Coos Bay harbor.

