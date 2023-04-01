11.jpg

This photo from 1952 shows a 60-ton bucket dredging machine tearing up the earth near the old Pioneer Mine. The work was beginning to continue the search for gold in the area.

 Photo contributed by the Mary Schamehorn collection

The realization that I can copy photos out of my original Western World newspapers, and that they print well as evidenced by the photo of the Coast Guard station last week, has opened up a whole new avenue for me to share with you. This week, I want to talk about efforts to mine black sands in the Seven Devils area for minerals.

I am sharing a picture from the May 22, 1952, Western World of a 60-ton bucket dredging machine that was to begin tearing up the earth at the old Pioneer mine, north of Bullards, where the Coast Mineral company was setting up for stripping operations.

2.jpg

During the 1962 Cranberry Festival, large crowds enjoyed rides.
33.jpg

Myron Spady, back to camera, and Tom Gant prepare to toss the meat for the Cranberry Festival Beef Barbecue.
