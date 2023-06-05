Although we know there were several hospitals in Bandon before the Fire of 1936, including Emergency Hospital on Alabama Avenue and Leep Hospital on Garfield, this week I am going to talk about the three hospital buildings which served the people of Bandon after the Fire, and continue to do so today.

No. 1.jpg

The old Leep Memorial Hospital operated in Bandon for close to 20 years before it closed in 1955.

The first picture is what was left of the old Leep Memorial Hospital (where I was born in 1939), which operated for nearly 20 years before it closed in 1955 because there were not enough registered nurses available to keep it open 24 hours a day.

No. 2.jpg
No. 3.jpg
