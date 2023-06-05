Although we know there were several hospitals in Bandon before the Fire of 1936, including Emergency Hospital on Alabama Avenue and Leep Hospital on Garfield, this week I am going to talk about the three hospital buildings which served the people of Bandon after the Fire, and continue to do so today.
The first picture is what was left of the old Leep Memorial Hospital (where I was born in 1939), which operated for nearly 20 years before it closed in 1955 because there were not enough registered nurses available to keep it open 24 hours a day.
It had opened in late March of 1937, equipped with eight beds, a modern operating room, a large sterilizer and "everything necessary to give adequate hospital service for this community."
At that time there were two hospital boards: one which served the Leep Memorial Hospital and the other for the newly formed Southern Coos Health District. Unfortunately, a group of farmers and ranchers from east of town did not want to be part of the hospital taxing district, and the issue was tied up in court for over a year before construction on a new hospital could finally begin. During those years, locals often utilized Mast Hospital in Myrtle Point or the hospital in Coquille for birthing centers.
Originally this building was part of the Red Cross headquarters complex that sprang up after the Fire, and was donated to the hospital district when it became clear there was an urgent need for a hospital. It was located at 350 First Street SE, behind what is now The Wheelhouse and Crowsnest (earlier Bandon Plumbing and Bandon Fisheries), on a lot that has remained vacant since this building was condemned by the City Council (of which I was a member) and torn down in 1980. The photo was taken from the back (south side of the building). The property, which is across from the boat basin and is owned by Kirk Day, was recently cleared of brush. Not sure what he has in mind for the property, but since it has been vacant for 42 years, it is a prime piece of real estate in the heart of Old Town.
Even though the first "new" hospital opened in 1960 (second picture) on the hill along Ocean Drive overlooking the Coquille River and the lighthouse, the old hospital remained on First Street, with various uses including office space and at the time of the condemnation it was owned by a blind man named Lee Roberts.
After several public hearings, and a tearful plea by Roberts to allow him to continue owning the building, which at that time had no heat or electricity, the council allowed him to move a trailer onto the property and he proceeded to tear down the old hospital building.
And now back to the court battle which delayed the opening of the "new" hospital which overlooked the lighthouse and the river. The front page of the Sept. 26, 1957, Western World carries the headline: "Hospital District Upheld by Court."
"The long-awaited decision, in effect, said 'No' to every point which the plaintiffs alleged was grounds for declaring the Hospital District 'null and void.'
"The suit, filed in July 1956, for Ray Waterman, Ray Bates, Willis Van Leuven, Edith Van Leuven, Leland R. Smith and O.L. Yager, as plaintiffs, had succeeded in blocking for more than a year the selling of bonds and other steps toward construction of a new hospital at Bandon, for which the bonds were voted by the people and federal funds were later promised."
In court, as defendants, were members of the Hospital District directors, including Carl Lorenz, Nyna C. Miller, Theresa Devereux, John Fetterman and James C. "Chet" Raines, represented by Myron D. Spady, attorney for the district.
The third photo, which I took from the air some years ago, shows the current Southern Coos Hospital complex, which opened around 2000 at the east end of 11th Street and has been enlarged, with the addition of a clinic, west of the hospital, since this photo was taken.
I want to take this opportunity to thank the voters of the City of Bandon for their overwhelming support of the city's three ballot measures which increased rates for water, sewer and electric. The sewer issue was approved 635 to 349; the water was okayed 637 to 347, and the electric measure passed by a vote of 604 to 381.
I honestly believe the people understand the frustration felt by elected officials, who have been unable to set the electric rates because of an initiative petition approved 20 years ago. And the very real possibility that the city might be forced to sell its utilities, which would remove all rate-setting limitations, and local control.
There were two contested school board seats, with Martha Lane defeating Farrell Fox 954 to 539, and incumbent Greg Looney defeating Scott Brewster 1,028 to 326. Incumbents A.J. Kimball and Anthony Zunino were running unopposed.
For the Langlois-Port Orford school board, Angel Ashdown defeated Linda Bono 35 to 29, and Judy Mills beat Jason Tilley 45 to 24.
A Bandon man, Mike Claassen, defeated Garrett Sherrill 51.42 percent to 48.26 percent for a position five on the Coos County Area Transportation District board of directors.
The Cranberry Court was recently announced, and includes two young women from Bandon High School and a young man from Pacific High School.
The court members are Rachel Eickhoff, daughter of Linda Eickhoff, who is employed by the City of Bandon; Nyah Dimitruk, daughter of Miyuki Nohara, owner of Bandon Art Gallery in the Continuum Center building in Old Town, and Bryce Dimitruk; and Marlin McCutcheon, son of Dave and Vilma McCutcheon of Port Orford.
The Cranberry Festival will be held in City Park on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10.
People are reminded of two upcoming events, including Alive After Five, sponsored by the Greater Bandon Association, set for Friday, May 26, from 5 to 7, with $10 wine glasses available for purchase at 5 p.m. at the picnic shelter on the Boardwalk. Another wine walk is scheduled for June 16.
The Chamber is sponsoring the first of its First Saturday Bandon Art Walks on Saturday, June 3, from 4:20 to 7 p.m. People are "invited to wander through our unique shops, boutiques, restaurants and galleries, all showcasing local art," said a spokesman for the event. For more information, contact the Bandon Chamber of Commerce.
Bandon's Main Street program has recently received special accreditation, having been designated as an accredited Main Street America program, according to Harv Schubothe, executive director. Bandon is now the sixth in the state to gain accreditation. GBA successfully met Main Street America's national standards evaluating a city's revitalization programs, partnerships, preservation of historic spaces, and small business nurturing and development. Over the years, GBA has received financial support from the Ford Family Foundation, Wild Rivers Coast Alliance and the City of Bandon (through Revenue Sharing dollars).
Saturday's "Ask the Experts" program at Bandon's History Museum was a big success, with several people telling us that this was one of our best programs ever as the audience asked Reg Pullen, Jim Proehl and me history questions, interspersed with a few "city" questions. Helping sponsor the program was another Bandon native, Chas Waldrop, whose late father Eddie Waldrop came to Bandon with the military during the second World War and married a local girl, Dorothy Harris.
Those of you who love to attend our programs are reminded to put on the calendar the next program set for Saturday, July 22. Jim Proehl will present "Mayor Drane is Missing, and the Shindlers Have Been Kidnapped," with live musical interludes provided by Bob and Jerene Shaffar.
On the anniversary of the Bandon Fire, Sept. 26, I will be presenting "New Letters from Fire Survivors," based on a number of letters written to the paper by survivors in 1979 after the WW Editor (that would have been me) asked people to submit their first-person accounts of what they had gone through. And you won't want to miss that program. There is some interesting "new" information.--------------------------
One of those attending the Ask An Expert program was my pal Jim Jackson, who gave me a press release about a cribbage tournament that their group (from the senior center) will be hosting here in July. As we get closer to the date, I will let you know all about it.
Bandon's City Park will be seeing some new additions this summer. The first of which is the StoryWalk, recently installed on the north side of the park by the Library. StoryWalk was created by a Vermont woman in an effort to get families to be more active. Pages of a book are showcased in display cases spread out along a pathway, allowing visitors to read and walk their way through nature.
Through a partnership between the Bandon Library, City of Bandon, and the Friends of Bandon Parks & Recreation, the Bandon StoryWalk was purchased and installed this spring. Funding came from the Bandon Library Friends and Foundation, the City of Bandon and Coos County Cultural Coalition. The displays will contain books, as well as collections from local groups with interesting stories to share. The first display will be available on June 3. Christine Hall, chair of Friends, coordinated with eight other agencies to help prepare the first set of 10 StoryWalk placards. For more information, contact Christine Kingsbury at the Bandon Library at ckingsbury@cityofbandon.org or at 541-347-3221, ext. 401.
