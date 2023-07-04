I found my first picture in a photo album given to me by my long-time friend Diane Blake Lewis, and recently found the story that went with the picture of the 1927 Bandon High School football team, who became Coos County football champions that year.
Although I can't identify them, I do know who is in the picture, including Coach John Fasnacht, top left, and Vern Brown, bottom right. I am pretty sure the man at top right is Kenneth (Denny) Blake, Diane's father. I believe that others in the picture are Fred and Powell Lancaster, Buel, Euel and Curt Beckham, Hank McCue, Chet Campbell, Virgil King, Ned Gurney, Dan Curren and Lawrence Dorland. The Beckhams and the Lancasters were cousins.
And here is the story about the big game as reported in the Nov. 3, 1927, Western World, probably written by my grandfather.
"When Powell Lancaster, captain and fullback for the Bandon High School football team, raced across the field for a distance of 85 yards at the kickoff for a touchdown Saturday he made football history. It was the opening play of a battle between Marshfield and the local team which resulted in Bandon's victory by a score of 18 to 6.
"The game was heralded as an elimination contest in which one of the other of the two was to surrender its chances for the county championship, neither team having up to that time lost a game this year. Marshfield, with its years of success in defeating all teams of the county and with its recent victory over Eugene High School by a score of 24 to 0, was easily the dopester's favorite and invaded the Tigers' territory confident of adding further laurels, but the opening play was a decided upset to their plans and as the game progressed it was more and more apparent that the Bandon eleven was superior in every department.
"Through it all sat Coach Fasnacht on the sidelines, coolly watching every move and mentally tabulating the strength and weakness of each play as his team, in college style, demonstrated the superiority of the well-drilled plan of attack. To him is due the honor of developing the greatest football organization every perfected in Coos County."
Us old-timers knew John Fasnacht well, as we remember that not only was he an administrator and coach at the high school for many years, but he served as manager of utilities for the City of Bandon, in the position we now know as "city manager."
The second photo is the home often referred to as the Kronenberg house, as it survived the Fire of 1936 and was the long-time home of Mr. and Mrs. John L. (Ottilie) Kronenberg. For many years after the Fire, their son, George, and his wife, Marie, lived in the home. Last I knew it was owned by Terry and Joy Tiffany.
In the Jan. 17, 1929, Western World I saw an interesting item, which explained that Jack Kronenberg (who built the Wecoma Baths) and his mother, Mrs. O.K. Kronenberg, spent the day in Marshfield where Mrs. Kronenberg attended the fashion show and antique display given by the Marshfield Civic Club.
"The program was of unusual interest, according to Mrs. Kronenberg, and the display of beautiful antiques would have done credit to any city. Mrs. Kronenberg contributed a number of antique pieces to the display, among them the Book of Common Prayer which belonged to the Trinity church in New York and was thrown out by the British in 1776. It has been in possession of Mrs. Kronenberg's family on the paternal side since 1841."
Mrs. Kronenberg was the daughter of Captain Judah Parker, who founded Parkersburg.
Since the Kronenberg house (located at the top of Caroline Avenue) did not burn in the Fire, I am curious if Mrs. Kronenberg's granddaughter, Jean Kronenberg Rittenour, still has possession of the Book of Common Prayer.
