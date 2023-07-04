No. 1.jpg

In 1927, the Bandon football team became Coos County champions by defeating Marshfield, 18-6

 Photo contributed by the Mary Schamehorn collection

I found my first picture in a photo album given to me by my long-time friend Diane Blake Lewis, and recently found the story that went with the picture of the 1927 Bandon High School football team, who became Coos County football champions that year.

Although I can't identify them, I do know who is in the picture, including Coach John Fasnacht, top left, and Vern Brown, bottom right. I am pretty sure the man at top right is Kenneth (Denny) Blake, Diane's father. I believe that others in the picture are Fred and Powell Lancaster, Buel, Euel and Curt Beckham, Hank McCue, Chet Campbell, Virgil King, Ned Gurney, Dan Curren and Lawrence Dorland. The Beckhams and the Lancasters were cousins.

mules in front of old Kronenberg house 1956

Marc Johnson, Mike Trotter and Big Mac at Harry Franson's retirement party, April 1980

