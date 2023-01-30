Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The first story I am sharing this week is headlined "Dances At Barn Reminiscent Of Silver Spray Days," and appeared in the June 27, 1946, Western World, with a subhead: "Bum Gartin's Dance Band Started Successful Career Twenty-Five Years Ago."

"Dancing is a favorite pastime of beach resorts. The exhilarating sea breeze arouses a natural desire to exercise. 'Tripping the light fantastic' adds sociability to the zest of exercise, and then, there is the romantic side of the story which draws maiden and swain together, though many miles may separate their respective abodes.

Marvin and Carol Manes, left, sell Style Shop to new owners, Max and Mary Peabody, 1978

Marvin and Carol Manes, left, sell Style Shop to new owners, Max and Mary Peabody, 1978


0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Who is your pick to win the Superbowl?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments