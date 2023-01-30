The first story I am sharing this week is headlined "Dances At Barn Reminiscent Of Silver Spray Days," and appeared in the June 27, 1946, Western World, with a subhead: "Bum Gartin's Dance Band Started Successful Career Twenty-Five Years Ago."
"Dancing is a favorite pastime of beach resorts. The exhilarating sea breeze arouses a natural desire to exercise. 'Tripping the light fantastic' adds sociability to the zest of exercise, and then, there is the romantic side of the story which draws maiden and swain together, though many miles may separate their respective abodes.
"Dance fans of yesteryear from all over southern Oregon will remember Bandon-by-the-Sea for its famous Silver Spray Gardens (first photo), the largest dancing pavilion in Oregon. Ten years have passed since Silver Spray went up in smoke, along with the rest of Bandon, but the memory lingers on.
"The coming Fourth of July celebration in Bandon is somewhat reminiscent of the old days. Instead of Silver Spray Gardens, the community now has The Barn (second picture) which is not as large as Silver Spray, but has just as good a floor and is conveniently located in the City Park where it attracts large crowds every Saturday night. It is also community-owned and from revenues accumulated is gradually being improved in view of becoming a permanent fixture for the enjoyment of the public.
"This year, for the first time since the fire of 10 years ago, Bandon is really putting forth effort for a Fourth of July celebration. It is not to be too spectacular and noisy, but rather entertaining and enjoyable in the most acceptable ways. Dancing at The Barn will be one of the chief attractions, starting Wednesday night, July 3, dances will continue Thursday, July 4, afternoon and evening and on Saturday night, July 6.
"Reminiscent also of the days of yesteryear will be the presence of 'Bum' Gartin's dance band to furnish music for all the dances. A little more than 25 years ago, 'bum' (more politely known as Vane C. Gartin) came to Bandon to launch a musical career. He had been discharged from the first World War after having been a member of the first Infantry band of the regular army during 1918 and 1919, and he organized the orchestra of college boys for the opening of the famous big pavilion. He and his band were at the pavilion to play on the fatal night of Saturday, Sept. 26, 1936, when the big fire swept all to the wind.
"His group of professionals include: Himself (Bum) leader and manager, drums; Stewart Norton, sax, trumpet, voice; Lou Wright, trumpet; Glenn Neideigh, sax, violin; Eula Neideigh, piano; Sol Driscoll, bass.
The Fourth of July program also included a juvenile and pet parade, races and athletic contests in City Park, a basket picnic dinner, and a base ball game between Pacific Fruit and Bandon, with the battery being Bradley and Scott for Bandon.
The evening's entertainment included a double feature at Bandon Theatre and a dance at The Barn, beginning at 9:30 p.m.
The third photo I am sharing was taken in the late 1970s when Carol and Marvin Manes, at left, sold The Style Shop to Mary and Max Peabody. Marvin and Carol owned the Style Shop for 11 years, during which time they also opened Marv's Men's Wear.
Carol called me last week to say that Marvin had died on Jan. 14 in Centralia, Wash., from complications of pneumonia at the age of 87. Among his survivors are four children, William and his wife Sue from Winlock, Wash., daughter Teena from Kauai, Hawaii, son Allen and his wife Sheila from Salkum, Wash., and daughter Pamie Bolt and husband Bryan of Beaverton. He also has four grandchildren and five-great-grandchildren.
Marvin worked for the Rogge Lumber Company for 21 years and held the position of Head Sawyer. For the first four years after leaving the sawmill, he owned log trucks. Later he and Carol bought cranberry bogs and for 27 years they raised berries for Ocean Spray.
Marvin also loved to fly, and after learning to fly at Coos Aviation in North Bend, he acquired three different planes. The couple moved from Bandon in 2004, relocating to Ocean Shores, Wash., to be closer to family before moving to Centralia for better weather.
-----------------------------
One of my faithful column readers, former resident JoeBill Turner, said that learning that Grocery Outlet was coming to Bandon was great news for the community.
"The locals need to work with the owner and develop their own favorite list so the managers can stock the store the way Bandon people like to eat .... it usually takes a few months but is worth the effort. My wife is from Latvia, so during the holidays they sell Pure (pronounced pour-ray) truffles made in Riga, Latvia, her hometown."
He even sent me a picture of the truffles package ... but no truffle.
-----------------------------
Every time I read The Oregonian, which I receive daily on-line, I am amazed at the amount of crime that is occurring in the "Rose City," but until it hits home, you don't think as much about it.
Several weeks ago my 18-year-old great-niece Ellie Lowery (Maggie's granddaughter) and her younger brother Noah decided to head to Goodwill in Milwaukie after dark in the black Honda CRV that she bought from me several years ago.
I don't know the details, but I do know that after browsing Goodwill, they headed out to the car .... only to find that it had been stolen. I understand Ellie immediately called for assistance, and as luck would have it (which is pretty unusual as most cars stolen from the Portland area are cut up for parts, or have the license plate switched and are never found by the owner), her car was discovered, still intact. But the inside was covered with drug residue and used needles. She and her mother spent the next day sanitizing the inside of her car, but are thankful that it had been found.
Saturday, a woman posted on Facebook that she had brought four of her prized show dogs to Portland for the annual Dog Show, but the driver of her black van, which contained the four dogs in crates in the back, had left it running for a few seconds while he went to the hotel door to alert the women they were ready to leave .... and someone stole the van and the dogs, for which she offered a $10,000 reward.
An article Sunday on Facebook said thanks to a good Samaritan the van, with the dogs still inside, had been found in a trailer park in Vancouver, Wash.
There are a lot of morals to this story, but one suggestion might be to stay out of the Portland metropolitan area unless you are fully prepared for the possibility you could become a victim.
-----------------------------
Toastmasters International has honored the local Myrtlewood Hootowlers Toastmasters Club on the occasion of its 60th anniversary. Originally chartered in North Bend in 1963, the club came to roost in Bandon in 1999. Sue Church-Hoskins helped the club relocate and has been its treasurer for many years. Sharon Hennick, who joined the club at that time, is the immediate past president and vice president for public relations.
Richard Taylor, who is the codes compliance officer for the City of Bandon, is club president and sergeant at arms. Renee Taylor, his wife and a member of the city's budget committee, is vice president of education and Director, District 7, Division A, Heddy Radkey is vice president for membership, and city councilor Geri Procetto is secretary.
All live in or near Bandon except Sue, who now lives in Coos Bay, but works in Bandon.
The mission of Toastmasters is to empower individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders.
-----------------------------
The news on the addiction front for the state of Oregon continues to get worse. In spite of the fact that the newly elected governor Tina Kotek has said she will not try to overturn the "will of the people" with Ballot Measure 110 which decriminalized user grade amounts of most hard drugs, the Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, a member of the same political party, issued a statement last week which said Oregon has the second highest rate of substance use disorder in the nation and ranks last in access to treatment. One needs only look at the explosion of homeless people with addiction to see that what Oregon is doing is NOT working.
And Governor Kotek recently announced the release of millions of dollars to address the homeless issue .... but the 24 rural counties like Coos and Curry got not a dime.
I did see a statement from the new mayor of Springfield, Sean VanGordon, who said he will work to overturn BM110. I plan to lend him my support. Ironically, what was passed by the voters in 2020 is known as the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act. So far, there has been no treatment nor recovery, which is just one more reason that people should be cautious before they vote on something about which they know nothing. Often we are led like "lambs to the slaughter," as we do not understand the unintended consequences of a ballot measure nor who is responsible for getting it on the ballot.
Keep in mind that most of the ballot measures that appear on the ballot have not been vetted by the legislature. They often come from outside sources and big money ... usually with an agenda.
-----------------------------
The Bandon Police Department recently swore in its newest officer, Emma Owens, who has served as a dispatcher for Coos County for the last eight years. Her badge was pinned to her uniform by her father, Deputy John Owens of the Coos County Sheriff's Department. She will have to attend the police academy before becoming certified. She replaces Officer Trevor Sanne, who recently joined the North Bend Police Department.
