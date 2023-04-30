The first picture I am sharing is the Randolph School, probably taken around 1908. Randolph, on the north bank of the Coquille River, was at one time the largest community in this area. Gold was discovered in 1852 and within a short time the place became a booming center for the lower Coquille river. But it didn't last.

Adam Pershbaker operated the general store which furnished the provisions for the whole community. In the early 1880s when Randolph became deserted, Pershbaker moved his store three miles down the river to Prosper, (second photo) which had become the center of activity.

