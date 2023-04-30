The first picture I am sharing is the Randolph School, probably taken around 1908. Randolph, on the north bank of the Coquille River, was at one time the largest community in this area. Gold was discovered in 1852 and within a short time the place became a booming center for the lower Coquille river. But it didn't last.
Adam Pershbaker operated the general store which furnished the provisions for the whole community. In the early 1880s when Randolph became deserted, Pershbaker moved his store three miles down the river to Prosper, (second photo) which had become the center of activity.
An article in the July 2, 1959, Western World, reports that "Adam Pershbaker's daughter, Ruby, spent her early life at Randolph. In a letter to Mrs. Hugh Lennon , she told of life at Randolph.
"In this little settlement of Randolph -- it had perhaps less than 50 inhabitants in the immediate vicinity -- was a hotel of a real mining-town type, and the saloon in connection was a gathering place for card players and tipplers.
"An old couple, Mr. and Mrs. Douglas, coarse and uncouth, operated the hotel, which consisted of perhaps eight or 10 guest rooms, dining room, and the saloon, with a dance hall overhead.
"A second bustling enterprise in this small place was the Dalmas Cooper shop. He made and turned out salmon barrels. At that time salting and packing salmon was a small scale occupation on the lower river (third photo) and the heavy barrels with metal hooks were made at the Dalmas shop.
"Though Randolph had so few residents, it seemed from observation perhaps to a newcomer, that such a small place supporting two saloons that the natives or townspeople could well have been of the tippler type but they were families of temperate and home-loving habits and the liquor trade was mostly carried on and largely consumed by transients, miners, fishermen and travelers.
"The trading post was the old merchandise store which my father owned and operated. It drew trade from far and wide, customers coming from long distances by water (row-boats) and walking miles. The land travelers came mostly on foot, coming for supplies and mail.
"A nearby Indian settlement a short distance downstream from Randolph made an interesting bit, too, in the early picture. Our contacts with these people of early history, their emotions, mode of living, habits, etc., were interesting and to see the picturesque scenes of padding their canoes, trading, ways of doing things, make an unforgettable story. Many of these old experiences I never would have had, had I not been a child in old Randolph," said Ruby Pershbaker. --------------------------------
The majority of my column this week will be devoted to the people we've lost in the last week or so, all of whom are long-time residents of Bandon or of the county.
Newspapers across the state carried the death of long-time Bandon resident and former state senator, state representative and Secretary of State Bill Bradbury, 73, who died April 14 while on a world cruise with his wife of 36 years, Katy Eymann. Bill had been diagnosed in the early '80s with multiple sclerosis, but it never stopped him from his life of public service.
Katy talked about Bill's death on Facebook. "What happened? Bill was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection on Monday, April 10. He was prescribed an antibiotic. The UTI was not clearing up in one or two days like it usually does. I informed the ship doctor of my concerns. He examined Bill again on Friday morning. He said he would increase the dosage.
"I planned to go ashore that day to get some photos and memories of Mayotte, Comoros. So I kissed Bill, told him I would be back soon. I left Bill with Mike, his caregiver, in case Bill needed anything. Then unexpectedly two hours later Bill died. I asked the doctor, while we were waiting for local authorities to come onboard, if he thought Bill was close to death when he examined him earlier that day. He said no."
Katy said she will continue on the cruise because she knew Bill really wanted to do the trip and "it feels like it honors him to continue." Tentative plans are to have a celebration of Bill's life in September.
Bob Bailey, a long time friend, posted on Facebook that "Bill Bradbury has departed this Earth for the next level. I never knew another person with such zest for life, such compassion for others, and such a dedication to public service. He was a true champion of Oregon. I cannot say enough about the man. I will miss him."
His sentiments were echoed across the state in articles in The Oregonian, Willamette Week and many other publications.
He is also survived by two daughters, Abby and Zoe Bradbury, owners of Valley Flora in Langlois, and several grandchildren.
The Bandon Historical Society museum lost one of its longest-serving board members and dedicated volunteers in the death of Kathy Dornath, who died last Wednesday at the age of 86 with her three daughters, Theresa Thaxton, Betty Albertson and Cheryl Pizzola at her side.
Kathy was the widow of the late Art Dornath. She was also predeceased by her only son, Art Dornath Jr., who died in a motorcycle accident on Highway 42S many years ago.
As vice president of the museum board, I can only say that Kathy has been our go-to person on so many fronts over the years, and she was much loved and will be missed by all of us who knew her.
The family plans a celebration of life picnic in early June. Donations in her name could be made to the Bandon Historical Society, PO Box 737, Bandon, or the National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016-5337.
Tom Smalley, Bandon High School Class of 1963 and the husband of the former Linda Luther, died April 6 in Nampa, Ida., at the age of 77 from complications of a stroke. He was the son of Marjorie and Clyde Smalley, and in addition to his wife of 59 years, Tom is survived by children, Tamera, Michele and Matthew, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He finished his pharmaceutical education at OSU, and worked for Payless Drug Stores for 40 years before retiring in 2008.
I was shocked to learn of the sudden death of long-time Coquille electrician, Gerald Marca, 74, owner of Marca Electric, who apparently suffered a fall April 12, during which he hit his head, and died on the way to the Coquille Valley Hospital from a brain hemorrhage. --------------------------------
CCPC (Coos Commons Protection Council) has announced that the FCC has awarded a 36-month construction permit for a full power noncommercial educational community FM radio station. Frequency 88.1 on the FM dial is authorized to operate at 1000 watts and will cover the entire south county and parts of Coos Bay.
Executive director Mary Geddry said the new station will "focus on sustainability, social, economic, and environmental justice, pro-democracy and community." This is the fourth community radio station Geddry has brought to Coos County and the first full power .
"We are very excited to show just what a community radio station can really do. We expect to be on the air in less than six months, if all goes well," Geddry said.
--------------------------------
The Bandon Booster Club and the Bandon School District have announced that the Dick Sutherland Sports Complex at BHS will be dedicated at a sign unveiling on Tuesday, April 25, at 4 p.m. at the track area, located between 9th and 11th streets, about where the high school football field is located. There will be a short ceremony and an opportunity to visit with alumni afterwards, according to Bo Shindler, BHS graduate who has spearheaded fund-raising efforts.
The goal of the Booster Club has been to cover the cost of the signage/posts, which is estimated to be $3,000. The booster club told Shindler that as of April 15, $1,730 had been donated.
People may send their checks to Bandon Booster Club, PO Box 1819, Bandon, 97411. Make sure the memo says "Dick Sutherland." --------------------------------
People are reminded of the Bandon school board candidate forum, hosted by League of Women Voters, to be held Wednesday night, April 19, at 7 p.m. at the Bandon city hall. Two of the positions are contested in the May 16 election. --------------------------------
Council President Madeline Seymour was surprised one evening last week when she was visited by three North Carolina golfers, who told her that their three golf bags had been stolen from their vehicle, while parked in front of a condo at Bandon Dunes the previous night. One of the bags contained an air tag, which pinged on her Riverside Drive property. Pretty sure that the men's golf bags were not on her property, she called the police, and two sheriff's deputies and two Bandon police officers responded. The property was searched, but the bags were not found even though the ping was near her front door.
The three men were amazed at how nice people had been as they dealt with the crisis of losing their prized golf clubs. "They said they love Bandon Dunes, as well as the people they've met while here, and definitely plan to return," said Seymour. --------------------------------
In another reported theft, sometime Tuesday night, a vintage car was stolen from a woman's garage on Cody Lane, off Ohio Avenue. The license plate number for the vehicle, which looked to be a classic black Mercedes, was MTZI. The car had not run in four years nor did the owner have the keys. --------------------------------
An Oregon man made the news last week when he threw stacks of $100 bills from his car along I-5 in the Eugene area. The man told police he hurled around $200,000 to 'bless others,' but a relative told police the cash came from their shared bank account, leaving them broke.
Colin Davis McCarthy, 38, told the Oregon State Police that he drained their shared bank accounts to fund the stunt, leaving them broke. The family is urging people who found the money to return it to the Oregon State Police. Police said it was not a crime because the man was a signer on the account.
