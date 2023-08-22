Bandon's first high school building, which was built around 1895, was abandoned once the central school was built, and in 1922, members of American Legion Post 26 made their plans known to buy the old school house (first photo).
The Post had made an "offer to the Bandon school district for the purchase of the old school building on the hill near the Coast Guard station, that has stood vacant for a number of years. Their offer for the building and ground is $1,000," said an article in the Feb. 16, 1922, Western World.
"It is understood that the purpose of buying the property is to convert it into what might be termed a memorial community clubhouse, which while under the control and ownership of the Legion would be available for all public functions and would therefore be of general public benefit to the community."
An article two years later tells more about the purchase.
"Bandon Post ..... is one of the most aggressive organizations in Southern Coos and Northern Curry counties. It has property holdings totaling about $7,000, comprised mostly of its fine club house which is located on one of the most choice lots in Bandon overlooking the river and the ocean.
"It has been through the united and tenacious efforts of about 30 or 40 ex-service men of this section that the boys are now able to enjoy their fine club and post facilities.
"The Post was organized in 1919 and like its members at that time was without means. There was a period of about two years when there was no place they could call home. It met at different halls in the city and after having accumulated considerable equipment and paraphernalia, records, etc., the hall they were using burned, together with all the property of the legion."
It was then that they incorporated and bought the old school house. The Post had 38 paid members in 1923.
The second photo was taken in November of 1977 of a huge Douglas Fir log unloaded at Moore Mill.
"The log came from the east fork in the Sitkum area and was 89 inches in diameter by 20 feet in length and represented only a portion of the total tree. The log was so large that it was loaded on a lowboy trailer using bunk locks to hold the log on the trailer. The log was too large to be hauled legally on a normal truck.
"By comparison, if all the wood were solid, the whole tree would produce enough lumber to build nearly eight houses, as the average 2-bedroom house utilizes about 5,000 board feet for framing. The log above scaled 7700 board feet. Unfortunately, some of the wood was not solid, Jim Russell, the Bureau scaler noted, so he cut five feet, three inches off the scale. The rest of the tree, which totaled 40,000 board feet was hauled to Bandon by conventional trucks. Coos Trucking driver Harold Jensen is pictured.
In June of 1965 the Bandon Fire Department (third photo) hosted chiefs and members from coastal towns and fire districts as far north as the Florence Rural Fire Protection District to study the characteristics of gorse as a fire hazard.
An isolated patch of gorse (Irish Furze) on Beach Loop was ignited by Bandon Fireman Howard Tucker to show visitors that although still in the "green stage" the gorse could become fully aflame in a few minutes. Gorse was new to many firemen from the area to the north, where infestations of the beautiful but inflammable shrub were reported to be on the increase, according to the June 3, 1965, Western World article.
Behind Tucker, from right, are firemen Fred Cox, Buster Jacobs, Pete Goodbrod and, I think, Ron Haga.
------------------------
A Port Orford couple were killed, and a Bandon woman was critically injured Wednesday evening in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 101 north of Bandon near milepost 249.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, a southbound Subaru Outback, operated by Wayne Lannin, 79, of Port Orford, and a north bound Peterbilt and loaded chip trailer, operated by Daniel Warren Niehoff, 42, of Coos Bay, sideswiped each other causing the Subaru to lose control. It began a sideways slide and crossed into the north bound lane, where it collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by Connie Chase-Hill, 52, of Bandon.
Lannin and his 79-year-old wife, Melinda, died at the scene. Connie Chase-Hill suffered severe injuries. The truck driver was not injured. The state police report said lane usage was considered the contributing factor to the crash, but it is still being investigated.
Wayne Lannin's daughter posted a tribute to the couple, indicating that Lannin had been a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, and later flew for the LA County Fire Department. His wife was a retired emergency room nurse. The couple, who had been married 46 years, were well known in Port Orford where they had retired on Vista Drive.
------------------------
In another tragic accident which occurred above Powers Friday, a 21-year-old USFS firefighter was killed when the crew vehicle he was riding in crashed. Benjamin Charles Sapper, 21, was working as a first-year crew member on the Gold Beach Ranger District. He was from Boulder, Colo.
A group of local fire and law enforcement personnel escorted the fallen firefighter to the mortuary in Coquille.
------------------------
Firefighters were called to the Panter property south of Bandon last week after a new park model home belonging to Matt and Angel Panter caught fire and burned. Their two dogs were lost in the blaze.
Fire Chief Lanny Boston said the park model was new and that the couple had lived in it for less than a month. Assisting the Bandon Rural Fire Protection District was the Four Mile unit of the Coos Forest Protective Association. Cause of the fire is undetermined.
During the fire, Matt's father, Terry Panter, suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital.
------------------------
Gravel Point is the name of a new development to be built by Perk Development, LLC., (Bandon Beach Ventures) in the Beach Loop area. It will be located on a 24.78 acre parcel, situated east of Beach Loop Drive, south of Face Rock Drive, and north and west of the existing Carter Street terminus. It will feature a 110-room hotel with guest rooms and amenities including a lounge, spa, guest breakfast room, and valet.
A pedestrian skybridge will connect to Dune Lodge with amenities including three meeting rooms, a lounge, bar, dining facilities and valet; plus 32 villa suites of two different configurations. All guest and staff parking will be in the lower level parking garage under each lodge, with access to the villa suites provided by a golf cart transit system.
------------------------
A liquor license for the former Lloyd's Cafe building on Second Street is being sought by the new owners, Damon Weatherill and Rick Jackson. Jackson is the owner of the Shoestring Cafe in the Continuum Center building, and Weatherill owns the newly remodeled building across the street where he and Archie Garrett have plans to open Bandon Sushi.
The new business, Old Town Tap and Grill, will seat 40 in the restaurant and 30 in the lounge, according to plans submitted to the city council by Jackson and Weatherill.
------------------------
I've learned that all five of the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort's 18-hole courses landed in the top 16 of America's 100 Greatest Public Courses from Golf Digest. What a great tribute!
------------------------
Of the six first place winners from Oregon in the American Cheese Society's Judging and Competition, three were from Bandon's Face Rock Creamery, including its clothbound cheddar, smoked cheddar and peppercorn harvest clothbound cheese. Tillamook had one first for its extra sharp cheddar and Don Froylan Creamery of Salem earned two first places.
Face Rock's clothbound cheddar was rated in the overall top 15 ... a prestigious finish among the total of 1,454 cheeses judged.
------------------------
The Coos County Sheriff's Office posted this week that fentanyl has surpassed methamphetamine as the most frequent drug involved in overdose deaths in Oregon. The amount of fentanyl seized in Oregon increased from 690 counterfeit pills in 2018 to more than 2 million in 2022.
In Oregon, fentanyl is more commonly seen in blue pills made to look like oxycodone. A very small amount can cause someone to overdose and die.
------------------------
If you have called my landline in the last two and a half years and left me a message, I am sorry that I did not return your call. I did not have an answering machine associated with my landline, and was not aware that it automatically had a voice mail attached, much like a cell phone. The doctor's office called me last week and said that she had called earlier and I had not returned her call. I said, that is impossible, I do not have an answering machine. Unfortunately she was right, and when I finally was able to access the voice mail, there were 57 messages dating back two and a half years. Some were about city business and others about my history column, but most people asked me to return their call. I even received a call from the late Lorna Salt thanking me for some photos I had sent to her and Chuck. Another woman invited me to have lunch with her if I would just set the date. I went through a lot of emotions as I listened to the calls and became sadder and more embarrassed by each call. What can I say, but sorry!
------------------------
While I subscribe to the digital copy of the New York Times, I missed the article on the front of the Science Times section of the Aug. 1 Times headlined "A Drug User's Paradise," sent to me by my pal Bo Shindler. The Times had sent several reporters to Portland to do a story on the problems caused by Ballot Measure 110 which decriminalized user-grade amounts of hard drugs like meth, heroin and cocaine...in a first for the country.
Next week I will share some of what the Times reporters found in Oregon's largest city and what happens when drug use is rampant and unchecked.
------------------------
City Park was the scene of a very successful National Night Out celebration Aug. 1, spearheaded by the Bandon Police Department, with a number of business sponsors contributing to make it such a huge success.
