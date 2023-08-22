No.1

Bandon's first school house was built in 1895 and was purchased by the American Leagion in 1922.

 Photo contributed by the Mary Schamehorn collection

Bandon's first high school building, which was built around 1895, was abandoned once the central school was built, and in 1922, members of American Legion Post 26 made their plans known to buy the old school house (first photo).

The Post had made an "offer to the Bandon school district for the purchase of the old school building on the hill near the Coast Guard station, that has stood vacant for a number of years. Their offer for the building and ground is $1,000," said an article in the Feb. 16, 1922, Western World.

