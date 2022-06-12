"Former Bandon ship capsizes on Humboldt bar at Eureka" is the headline of the Nov. 13, 1930, story in the Western World, accompanied by a J.R. Croxall photo, which looked much like the one I am sharing today as I tell the story of the steamer Brooklyn. This photo was taken in the Bandon harbor in the early 1900s and you can see Cody Mill, which later became Moore Mill, in the background.
The story was sad. "The steamer Brooklyn, for many years one of the fleet of wooden lumber carriers that plied between Bandon and San Francisco, capsized on the Humboldt bar while crossing out with a cargo of lumber Saturday and so far only one of her crew of 18 has been found alive.
"Jergen M. Grove, first mate on the Brooklyn, was picked up at sea five miles off the bar Tuesday after he had spent three days and nights clinging to a piece of wreckage. The body of one of the sailors has since been found.
"Grove was picked up by a fishing trawler and immediately taken to Eureka. When taken to the hospital he was too weak from hunger and exposure to talk. His fingernails and toenails were torn off from clinging tenaciously to the wreckage.
"Immediately upon receipt of word that a survivor was found, government cutters, tugs and airplanes resumed search of the waters off Humboldt in the faint hope that others might be adrift.
"According to a member of the U.S. Coast Guard on lookout at Humboldt and an eye witness to the sea disaster, the Brooklyn was steaming over the bar in the face of a driving storm and heavy seas. Suddenly it stopped, its skipper apparently realizing that the ship couldn't weather the storm and decided to turn around and go back. As it was making the turn its engines stopped and it began to drift helplessly. Four short blasts sounded the distress signal and in another moment the ship was caught by a larger breaker and turned bottom side up. She sank before anyone aboard had a chance to launch or even approach a life boat."
The second photo of Capps Garage appeared in a 1929 special section in Western World introducing many Bandon businesses to the readers. The garage was owned by Ed Capps, local representative for Ford.
"Capps hardly needs any special introduction. He is known to all as he has lived in this country all of his life, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.S. Capps, being among the early pioneers who are credited with building this country to its present stage of prosperity.
"The modern structure is a real credit to the city and is conveniently located at one entrance of the Roosevelt highway and intersection of the main street. It employs 12 men."
The street to the right is what we now know as Edison Avenue, which goes past the Catholic Church and connects with First Street across from the Port's marketplace building. The building would have been located in the far western part of the large gravel parking lot."
At the time of the 1936 Bandon Fire, Ed Capps was Bandon's mayor.
I also love to feature some of old-timers from time to time, and this week I am sharing a picture of Joan DeCosta (Goodbrod) and Florence Moore (Litzenberger) probably taken in elementary school. Joan, whose parents were Bea and Joe DeCosta, and Florence, the daughter of Fred and Marjorie Moore, graduated from Bandon High School in 1950. Joan now lives in Woodland, Wash., and Florence lives in Springfield.
I received an email this week which had also been sent to City Manager Dan Chandler from Bandon native and retired teacher Carol Tucker Acklin thanking us for what has been happening in the community.
It was refreshing since Carol, who served many years on the board of the Southern Coos Hospital and Health District, understands what public service can be like .
She said: "I just finished reading the city newsletter and am very impressed with all the improvements the city is making in our town. I like the Rainy Day Fund -- excellent idea. Also glad the city is grabbing parking lots, as Old Town would not survive without more parking. I was delighted to find that the shut-off valve for the water tanks will arrive soon. That was a priority determined during meetings with the Bandon Prepares team. And that long-needed crosswalk is making the Highway 101 crossing far safer. Well done, everyone!"
Thanks Carol. Always nice to hear from someone without an axe to grind.
We received a similar letter recently from Jim Proehl, retired teacher and long-time volunteer at the Bandon history museum, thanking our crews for assisting in greenspace work.
--------------------------------
Having recently dodged the proverbial bullet when it comes to hiring an administrator for a hospital, as a member of the Southern Coos Hospital board, I can empathize with the Bay Area Hospital Board who recently (mid-May) announced the hiring of their new Chief Operating Officer Larry Butler Jr., previously of Baton Rouge, La. The announcement also made it into the Becker's Hospital Review, which is a nationwide publication available to anyone associated with health care.
I can imagine the horror they felt when they learned that Mr. Butler was a convicted felon with a long criminal record. In 2015, according to a press release, he was sentenced to five years in federal prison as a result of his scheme to defraud two of his former employers, Louisiana Health Cooperative, Inc., and the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. He used false credentials, false Social Security number, and other false documentation, to conceal his significant criminal history, according to the lengthy press release, easily obtainable by Googling his name. Interestingly enough, he apparently did not use a false name.
Last week, the hospital board posted on their Facebook page that Larry Butler Jr. was no longer affiliated with Bay Area Hospital. They went on to explain that they use a comprehensive background check process to vet all of its new hires. The post adds that they are confident that no sensitive information has been breached. "Nevertheless, we are conducting a thorough audit of our systems to ensure that all private data has been maintained in full and strict confidence."
I wonder if that comprehensive background check process included a Google search and a set of fingerprints? I am also curious if the board did its own search or hired a professional head-hunter (recruiter)? And if it were the latter, I would be asking for my money back.
From experience, I know how easy it is to be duped during the hiring process and that's why you need to dig as deep as possible. It's not always easy, but it can save a lot of embarrassment or way worse in the long term.
After a lengthy, thorough and sometimes "interesting" search, Southern Coos hired a new CEO, Raymond Hino, that we are proud to introduce to the South Coast.
---------------------------------
The Wesley Bell Ringers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Bandon First Presbyterian Church, 592 Edison Ave., SW. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Admission is free and a free will offering will be collected.
This will be the fourth concert on the choir's 56th annual summer tour and will feature 20 teenaged ringers playing more than 150 handbells and hand chimes.
---------------------------------
I've learned that the real estate of Sweet Peas Vintage Home & Garden on Baltimore in the heart of Old Town has been listed for $729,000 by owners Chip and Jean Salmon. The sale includes the land with courtyard garden and back patio and a two-story renovated building, which previously had living quarters upstairs "that could easily return with existing full bath and upgraded kitchen infrastructure in the walls," said the Facebook post about the sale.
The Salmons also own the Loft on 2nd, a high-end boutique clothing store.
---------------------------------
A press release that came out this week said that "Overdose rates in the state of Oregon rose by 700 percent after voters approved a ballot measure to decriminalize all hard drugs," according to information released this week.
"Voters in the state voted to decriminalize all hard drugs in the pursuit of encouraging those struggling with drug addiction to seek medical help. The measure, referred to as Ballot Measure 110, was the first of its kind in the U.S. and went into effect in February of 2021.
"Ballot Measure 110 made it so that it was no longer a felony or misdemeanor of any kind to possess drugs in the state. At most, people carrying hard drugs are subject to a maximum fine of $100 which can be waived if the person receiving the citation calls a public hotline and receives a free health assessment.
"If a person is found to be carrying a 'personal amount' of drugs like heroin, cocaine, or meth, at most, they will receive a $100 fine. Of the $300 million that was meant to be allocated to public health resources to fight addiction, only $40 million has been dispersed.
"The Daily Mail reported that BM110 has largely had an inverse effect and has led not to more people seeking treatment but to more drug-related deaths and the proliferation of hard drug use throughout Oregon communities.
"Steve Allen, Oregon's behavioral health director, acknowledged that there has been a 'dramatic' increase in overdoses and overdose deaths, but he attributed much of these to an influx of meth laced with fentanyl."
What did these people think would happen with such a permissive drug law, and where were Governor Brown and House Speaker Tina Kotek when it came to warning Oregonians what could happen if this law passed.
Well it did pass, and we are seeing the dangerous and tragic results.
This coupled with the announcement that Bay Area Hospital is closing its mental health psych ward is disastrous news for the people of the South Coast.
Hard not to see a correlation between increased homelessness and crime ... and the availability of hard drugs. Not to mention that of Coos County's 250-bed jail only one pod (48 beds) is open! That ends with many committing crime being cited and released."
Hard to see any light at the end of this tunnel.
