While going through a new batch of negatives recently, I found a great photo of Wolf Daniel Braun’s Cobbler’s Bench shop, (first photo) when it opened on Second Street in 1982, and I planned to do a feature on him this week. Sadly, however, I learned late last week that Daniel (second photo) had died suddenly at his home in Hawaii, where he has lived for some years since retiring and moving from Bandon.
It was his son, Stephen, a twin to Peter Braun of Bandon, who apparently found his father, who had fallen and hit his head. I talked this week with his ex-wife, Joanne Drapkin, who has remained good friends with Daniel. She and their daughter, Julia, were planning to travel to Hawaii in July for his 80th birthday celebration. Instead, Joanne said they are planning a Celebration of Life for Daniel in Hawaii near the date of his birthday, July 11. His surviving children include Elizabeth Braun Speelman of Kentucky, Stephen Braun of Hawaii, Peter Braun of Bandon, Gabrielle Wolf Rocco of Sacramento and Julia Miriam Braun of Bandon.
In November of 1976, Daniel moved to Marcola and began gathering the equipment necessary for a leather shop. It wasn't as successful as he'd hoped so he decided to follow some friends who had moved to Bandon the previous year.
"I had been to visit Bandon but had never lived by the ocean before. Now I've found I really like it here," he told the reporter.
A feature article in the May 24, 1979, Western World described the new leathersmith, who was opening his first Bandon shop in the building occupied at that time by Bandon Candle and Gift Shop (owned by Chuck and Lynn Markham).
And so began, many years in business for The Cobbler's Bench, which is now owned and operated by Peter Braun in the Masonic building, where Daniel first opened in August of 1983, after a short time operating out of the Bandon Theater, after his shop burned.
A number of businesses had occupied the small building featured in this article, which was located on Second Street adjacent to the Bandon Theater, including Fred Tuttle's Confectionary, the Bandon Shoe Repair Shop (third photo taken during festival parade in 1971) and the 'Hi Neighbors' Wood shop.
--------------------------
The rainfall totals for April showed 7.31 inches, compared to 11.18 inches in March and 5.51 in February. Last April, Bandon recorded 7.60 inches, compared to 1.54 in April of 2021.
Now is a good time to talk about the heat wave that hit Sunday, when local residents reported temperatures reaching nearly 100 degrees. A statewide map of the hottest places in Oregon showed North Bend was officially the hottest at 95 degrees. I certainly sympathize with people who live where temperatures like this are the norm, but of course they have air conditioning, which most of us do not have. I sat out under the trees to eat my dinner as it was 80 degrees inside my house, and in spite of open doors and windows, it still registered nearly 80 at 8:30 in the evening. So please forgive me if you find more than the usual number of mistakes. My office is stifling and the windows won't open.
--------------------------
I learned this week that The Dalles Athletic Hall of Fame is inducting The Dalles 1947 state championship football team into their ranks on Saturday, May 20. Dick Sutherland was the 30-year-old head coach. Gene Morrow, who coached football at Newport for 45 years before retiring in 1999, was the fullback. In the single wing offense, the fullback was the passer and the quarterback became the blocking back, according to Ron Sutherland, Bandon High School Class of 1962, who will be the presenter at Saturday's program honoring his father and the team.
An item I found said Gene Morrow was the second winningest football coach in the history of Oregon high school sports, and the only person in the nation to dedicate a 45-year coaching career to the same high school.
--------------------------
As we hear more and more about how hard it is to find a rental in Bandon -- at any price -- it is good to see that a new five-unit apartment complex is going up along 11th street east, between Chicago and Baltimore, on the south side of 11th. I am not sure who the builder/owner is, but it's good news.
--------------------------
Deanna Hurley Hockema posted recently that a memorial service will be held for her father, Mickey Hurley, Saturday, June 24, at 3 p.m. at the VFW Hall.
I have also learned that a Celebration of Life will be held for Edith Winters on Oct. 28, which would have been her 100th birthday.
--------------------------
I've known for several months that Maria Stadelman Merriam and her husband, Robert, were planning to move to Spokane, Wash., to be near their children and grandchildren, but until I saw it in print, I did not feel it my place to announce it.
The announcement was in the program for Alice in Wonderland, the marvelous show produced by MarLo Dance Studio last weekend, and continuing this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (May 19-21) at the Sprague Theater.
This is the 24th season for MarLo Dance, founded by Maria Merriam and the late Lois Henry, and the shows just keep getting better ... if that is possible. I attended the sold out opening night performance where each number was greeted enthusiastically by the audience, particularly those that featured the youngest dancers, who captured the hearts of everyone who saw them perform. Not sure there are tickets left, but if there are and you haven't seen Alice in Wonderland, you need to get a ticket for this weekend's shows. Alice is beautifully performed by Nena Minkler, while her sister, Hallie Minkler, was the Queen of Hearts and Nameer El-Kadi was the King of Hearts.
Maria explained that she will continue to work with the on-site manager Faith Slater, who started her dance education at MarLo Dance Studio at the age of three, mentored by "Miss Lois (Henry), Miss Trish (Shropshire) and Maria before continuing her education at Ballet Fantastique, Eugene, and State Street Ballet, Professional Track, Santa Barbara."
Faith Slater and her sister Gracie Slater choreographed many of the numbers, and their siblings, Hadassah, Sarah and Alexa Slater, also performed. The multi-talented Slater family lives in Arago.
The Nutcracker will be presented in December on the Sprague stage.
--------------------------
On a not so pleasant note, I saw a post on Monday, May 8, indicating that a home at 55662 Prosper Junction Road was broken into, robbed and ransacked the previous weekend. The door was locked and apparently kicked open. The poster urged people to be aware of what is happening in their neighborhood.
--------------------------
Another post suggested that "we really need to address the homeless situation in Bandon." Posted by Big Mike from Douglas FastNet, he said: "I went to do my laundry at the local laundromat (in the Bandon Shopping Center) before sun up and found one homeless man lying on an outside bench ... sleeping. Found another asleep on the bench on the inside. Another was washing his face in the back tub. A fourth came in the back door with a machete forked up through his back pack. This is fine and I wasn't scared but maybe we could have shower stations or sleeping areas or even give them a gym membership so they can shave, wash and possibly workout. I work in all of the coastal towns and cities and the I-5 corridor and see it getting way worse than it ever was. When the sun came up they all disappeared and my laundry was done," said the man.
The shopping center area is, of course, private property, and it does not appear that the men in this post actually caused problems for anyone. I am more concerned about families with children who may be living in their vehicles, and may need assistance.
The issue of homelessness and the Ninth Circuit Court ruling Martin v Boise will be the subject of a city council workshop Monday (May 15) as we determine how we will handle the ruling, which says we cannot cite people for sleeping on public property if there is nowhere else for them to go. It is way too complicated to talk about in my column, but I can tell you that we will be addressing the issue as required by state and court mandates.
