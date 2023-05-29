While going through a new batch of negatives recently, I found a great photo of Wolf Daniel Braun’s Cobbler’s Bench shop, (first photo) when it opened on Second Street in 1982, and I planned to do a feature on him this week. Sadly, however, I learned late last week that Daniel (second photo) had died suddenly at his home in Hawaii, where he has lived for some years since retiring and moving from Bandon.

It was his son, Stephen, a twin to Peter Braun of Bandon, who apparently found his father, who had fallen and hit his head. I talked this week with his ex-wife, Joanne Drapkin, who has remained good friends with Daniel. She and their daughter, Julia, were planning to travel to Hawaii in July for his 80th birthday celebration. Instead, Joanne said they are planning a Celebration of Life for Daniel in Hawaii near the date of his birthday, July 11.  His surviving children include Elizabeth Braun Speelman of Kentucky, Stephen Braun of Hawaii, Peter Braun of Bandon, Gabrielle Wolf Rocco of Sacramento and Julia Miriam Braun of Bandon.

