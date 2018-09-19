COOS COUNTY — “It’s that time of year again,” public health clinic supervisor Lena Hawtin at Coos Health and Wellness said.
Coos Health and Wellness began giving this year’s flu shots Sept. 1. Flu season traditionally lasts from October to May. According to the Center for Disease Control, peak times during flu season are from December through February.
Tim Epperson, executive editor of The World, shows off a Spiderman bandage after receiving a flu shot Wednesday at Coos Health & Wellness.
Flu symptoms include fever, chills, sore throat, cough, and muscle aches. The flu can lead to serious medical issues like pneumonia.
Flu Vaccinations are quadrivalent, which means it protects against 4 different flu viruses. This year, the flu vaccine protects against the A (H1N1 virus), A (H3N2), B Victoria, and B Yamagata. Two of the virus vaccines prevent against type A influenza, and the other two protect against type B influenza.
“Usually they’re trying to look at the strains that they think are going to be most prevalent during the flu season. They begin looking into that in December to see what they think going to come around the next season,” Hawtin said.
Coos Health and Wellness will be holding two flu shot clinics in the month of October. One at the Lakeside Lions Club on Oct. 5, and another at the Coquille Courthouse on Oct. 12.
“We see a lot of the same people every year that come to our clinic to get their flu shot. It’s kind of nice, I’ve been here 17 years, so it’s like ‘oh yeah we’re back to get our flu shots,’” Hawtin said.
The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of six months receive a flu vaccination. If you’re not feeling well. it’s advised that you wait to get a flu shot until you’re feeling better.
“The flu can cause complications like pneumonia, and hospitalization. Even death in some cases, especially with the elderly,” Hawtin said.
Contrary to what some people believe there is no live flu virus in the flu vaccine, and it cannot cause the flu. The vaccine has small inactive proteins from the virus that familiarize the immune system with the virus to help prevent infection.
“I hear from people a lot that they got their flu shot and ended up with the flu. A lot of times it’s because they were actually exposed to the flu before they got the shot. It takes two weeks once you get the shot to build up your antibodies,” Hawtin said.
Vaccine effectiveness can vary from season to season and among different age and risk groups. How well the vaccine works can depend in part on the match between the vaccine viruses used to produce vaccine and what viruses are most prevalent that season. It’s not possible to predict in advance what flu viruses will predominate.
According to the CDC, recent studies show vaccine reduces the risk of flu illness by about 40 percent to 60 percent among the overall population during seasons when most circulating flu viruses are like the vaccine viruses.
For more information on flu vaccines, call Coos Health and Wellness at 541-266-6700.