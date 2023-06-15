As Oregon House Bill (HB) 3627 – a bill appropriating $10.4 billion to the State School Fund (SSF) for the 2023 and 2024 school years – stalls in state legislature, representatives are hopeful the recommendation for a $10.2 billion appropriation to the SSF will pass in the Joint Committee on Ways and Means.
HB 3627, in a nutshell, appropriates money to the Oregon Department of Education for the State School Fund. The State School Fund provides the majority of funding for education throughout the state, about 80%. Additional funding comes from other sources, such as the Student Success Act, another investment fund intended to fund statewide student success.
The amount appropriated to the SSF is decided every two years, also called a biennium. For the current biennium covering the 2021 and 2022 school years, the legislature has appropriated $9.3 billion.
Because the current biennium is coming to an end, legislators have been tasked with deciding how much money will be appropriated for the 2023-2025 biennium. On May 18, Representative Tracy Cramer introduced House Bill 3627, which called for appropriating $10.4 billion to the State School Fund. The bill was sent to the House Committee on Rules.
Differing Service Level Estimates Split Legislators
Representatives have largely been unable to agree on the amount to be appropriated to the SSF. Earlier this year, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek proposed a budget that appropriated $9.9 billion to the SSF, the most money ever appropriated to the fund for a biennium. Many higher education experts and Republican legislators argued that amount wasn’t enough. In an Op-ed for The Oregonian earlier this month, Guadalupe Guerrero, superintendent of Portland Public Schools, said that current funding proposals wouldn’t cover all Oregon schools’ operating costs.
“Current legislative proposals would fund districts below out anticipated operating costs, and legislation is stalled that would allow voters to fund their own districts at higher levels,” Superintendent Guerrero said. “There are baseline steps to give Oregonians confidence in our public education system: fully fund the State School Fund at $10.3 billion. Pass sufficient early literacy legislation. Without further delay – fund summer school programming and extended learning opportunities.”
Many other school districts throughout the state have said that the $9.9 billion proposed budget would require them to cut programs and staff, too.
Last week, the Oregon House Republican Caucus released a statement furthering Guerrero’s plea and arguing for a SSF budget of at least $10.4 billion. The statement came just after Democrats proposed a revised education budget of $10.2 billion in the Education Committee on Ways and Means.
“Last night, Democrats proposed an education budget of $10.2 billion - $100 million less than the current statewide education service level of $10.3 billion,” the statement read. “The Democrats budget would require school districts to make difficult staffing and budget cuts, as recently stated by [the] Superintendent of Portland Public Schools, Guadalupe Guerrero.”
Those who argue $10.3 billion is needed to fully fund education for the next biennium, such as Guerrero and the Oregon House Republican Caucus, typically pull that number from a service level estimate first reported by the Oregon School Boards Association.
“School business officials calculate that inflation and soaring workforce costs, districts need at least a $10.3 billion State School Fund for most districts to avoid cutting staff, programs or days,” the association reported.
There are other estimates used to establish the current state education service level, with each estimate using different methods. Another estimate comes from the Oregon Department of Education’s Quality Education Commission. The State Legislature created the Quality Education Commission in 1999 to research best educational practices and to establish how much money is needed for an efficacious education system by providing an estimate for the SSF.
Historically, the actual funds appropriated to the SSF have been lower than the Quality Education Commission’s estimate. For example, the Quality Education Commission recommended $11.1 billion appropriated to the SSF for the 2021-2023 biennium, more than the $9.3 billion actually appropriated. The Quality Education Commission estimated a current service level of $11.9 billion for the 2023-2025 biennium.
The Department of Administrative Services – an agency part of Oregon state government – also puts out an SSF estimate. The Quality Education Commission states that their own estimate “has historically aligned closely with the Dept. of Administrative Services estimates of the State School Fund current service level.” The Department of Administrative Services estimated a current service level of $9.5 billion for the 2023-2025 biennium.
Legislators Weigh in on $10.2 B Budget Proposal
In part because of these differing estimates, Republican and Democrat legislators have been unable to decide on an amount appropriated to the SSF, although some headway is being made. Representative Boomer Wright of District 9 stated he believed the $10.2 billion proposal that Democrats submitted to the Education Ways and Means Committee last week would pass and move to the Joint Ways and Means Committee. The Joint Ways and Means Committee determines state budget policy.
“With a positive revenue forecast in May, the Education Ways and Means Committee recommended 10.2 and sent it to the Joint Ways and Means Committee with a due pass recommendation,” Representative Wright said. “Although short of the 10.3, this is an improvement. It remains to be seen what the Joint Committee on Ways and Means will do but, I believe it will pass. With a positive vote, it will then pass to the full House for a vote. If passed, it will then move to the Senate for a vote. Again, I will hope for the best.”
Representative Court Boice of District 1 said he still believes $10.4 billion appropriated through HB 3627 is needed.
“Our Salem Leaders need a re-focus of funding priorities,” Representative Boice said. “Our responsibility is to do everything possible to help our children make up the time-loss during the pandemic. Our side is united and believes that the 10.4 million, HB 3627 will do just that. The 9.9 million the Governor has proposed and 10.3 million from the Democrats is simply not adequate for educating our kids.”
Representative Zach Hudson of District 49 said he was happy with the $10.2 billion proposal, as the remaining $100,000 would be made up through local property taxes.
“The $10.3 wasn't binding on the legislature, but I was happy when the Ways and Means co-chairs announced their intention to meet that number, by allotting $10.2 billion to the state school fund and making up the other $100k (and a bit more) through local property taxes,” Representative Hudson said. “Of course, the state school fund is not the only money going to schools—there are Student Success Act funds, Measure 98 funds and others. When combined with other education revenue such as the Student Success Act funds, we are putting $15.3 billion toward K-12 education.”
As of the date of publication, no future committee meetings were scheduled for HB 3627. You can track the bill at https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2023R1/Measures/Overview/HB3627.
