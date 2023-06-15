education

HB 3627 would appropriate $10.4 billion to fund Oregon K-12 education.

 Brian A Jackson

As Oregon House Bill (HB) 3627 – a bill appropriating $10.4 billion to the State School Fund (SSF) for the 2023 and 2024 school years – stalls in state legislature, representatives are hopeful the recommendation for a $10.2 billion appropriation to the SSF will pass in the Joint Committee on Ways and Means.

HB 3627, in a nutshell, appropriates money to the Oregon Department of Education for the State School Fund. The State School Fund provides the majority of funding for education throughout the state, about 80%. Additional funding comes from other sources, such as the Student Success Act, another investment fund intended to fund statewide student success.

