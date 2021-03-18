Artists needed for Maritime Art Exhibit

Coos Art Museum will continue its tradition of hosting a Maritime Art Exhibition on the scenic southern Oregon Coast. The 27th Maritime Art Exhibition is recognized and co-sponsored by the American Society of Marine Artists.
Kimberly Wurster of Coquille is the featured artist. Prior to moving to Oregon, Wurster and her husband Scott developed wildlife refuges in Montana. A classical cellist for over 40 years, Wurster shifted her artistic focus in 1995 to painting. She creates her paintings primarily in pastel, watercolor or acrylic, sometimes incorporating ink and other forms of mixed media. She enjoys painting a variety of subjects including landscapes, but has a particular fondness for birds and wildlife. Her work has earned numerous awards for excellence in domestic and international competitions. Recently the Circle Foundation for the Arts named her as a finalist in their November/December 2020 contest for publication in Art Ideal Magazine. She has exhibited at Coos Art Museum on many occasions including a one-person exhibition in 2009. Kimberly is member of the ASMA and a Signature Member of Artists for Conservation.
Richard Boyer of Salt Lake City is a juror and a Signature Member of the American Society of Marine Artists. Among the awards he has received are the Art Times Award from the Salmagundi Club in New York and the Stobart Foundation Award. Boyer has work in the collection of Mystic Seaport Museum, Mystic Connecticut. In addition to being a painter of maritime themes Boyer is also widely recognized for his figural work. He was the featured maritime artist for Coos Art Museum’s 21st Annual Maritime Art Exhibition
Jon Olson of Seal Beach, California is a juror and a Signature Member of the American Society of Marine Artists. Olson’s work focuses on maritime-historical subjects of the West Coast and the Great lakes. A former professor of Anthropology and grandson of a shipwright, Olson is able to infuse his works with true historical accuracy yet he is also able to produce plein air works in a free impressionistic manner. He received a first place in oils and acrylics in the 2005 International show of the Washington, DC Society of Miniature Artists, Sculptors and Gravers.
Len Tantillo of Poughkeepsie, New York is a juror and a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design who left a career in architecture to become a painter of maritime and historical subjects. He is the author of four books and a fellow of the American Society of Marine Artists. He has work in the collections of the Fenimore Art Museum, the Minnesota Museum of Marine Art, and numerous collections public and private. In 2004, he was commissioned to paint scene of historical architecture by the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Due to the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, the museum may need to modify the activities traditionally associated with the maritime exhibition such as awards ceremonies, the Maritime Dinner and the Plein-Air Paint Out. The museum will try to keep you informed through its website and Facebook. However, the outdoor areas surrounding Coos Bay remain as inviting to artists as always with city docks, shipyards, boat basins, sandy beaches, rocky coves, rugged shorelines, dramatic cliffs, lush rain forests and cultured gardens that are all within 10 miles of the Coos Art Museum.
Eligibility:
• Open to all artists producing original maritime themed art works in painting and sculpture, including members of American Society of Marine artists and International Society of Marine Painters.
• If you are submitting a work that is part of a series, the submitted piece must be unique and distinguishable from any of your other works of art.
• Works that have previously been exhibited at Coos Art Museum are not eligible.
• Submissions are to be ‘recent works,’ ones that have been created within the past five years (created in 2016 or newer).
• Works that are accepted must be the same as the digital images entered.
• Paintings - limitation of 60 inches in any one direction this includes the frame and weight limitation of 20 lbs.
• Sculpture - limitation of 60 inches in any one direction and weight limitation of 25 lbs.
• Prints (photo serigraphs, digital or giclée) and photography are not eligible.
Submissions deadline is a postmark of April 24. Include a check or money order for $40 for up to three entries. Send to: Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay, OR 97420.
